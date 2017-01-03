Huffpost Canada ca
Ontarian Cracks Up Demonstrating How Not To Shovel A Roof

If we could all have this woman's attitude about winter, it would seem a lot less miserable.

Petawawa, Ont. experienced 36 straight hours of snow recently, leaving the town completely covered in white.

Heather Lanteigne decided to demonstrate exactly how to take care of the massive rooftop overhang on her garage, shown in a "before" photo by her husband.

Unfortunately, it didn't go exactly as she had planned.

But, she laughed it off anyway.

Unfortunately, she might be in for a repeat. Environment Canada's forecast called for the town to get hit with another 20 centimetres of the white stuff on Wednesday.

Watch the video above.

Conversations