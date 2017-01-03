Huffpost Canada ca
Pink's Daughter Willow Is The Most Adorable Mini-Me

We never noticed how much Pink’s daughter looked like her until the singer posted this adorable snap of Willow with her baby brother Jameson.


The 37-year-old singer and her hubby, Carey Hart, welcomed their newest addition on Dec. 26.

From the sweet photo of the siblings, it’s clear that five-year-old Willow is looking more and more like mom. Everything from her smile to her high cheekbones to her coloured hair screams Pink.

And in case you needed more proof, just take a look at this throwback photo of the “Just Like Fire” singer as a child compared to a photo of Willow from October.


The adventures of Captain Willow

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


The two look near identical, sporting the same hairstyle and face shape.

In the past, Pink has also shared adorable mother-daughter selfies with Willow, proving just how strong her genes are.

Hey @theellenshow you're #1 and #2 fans are on their way #todaystheday #JustLikeFire

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


Three generations of the same nose

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


But while Willow’s looks come from her mother, Pink previously revealed that her daughter's daredevil attitude comes from her father.

In October, Pink and Hart, who is a retired motocross racer, took their daughter to her first BMX race. According to the singer’s Instagram, the little girl came in third place!


In 2015, Pink joked to ET Canada about her daughter’s personality. “Willow is all me,” the mom-of-two said. “She's cute like her papa, and she's mean like her mama.”

Now we can’t wait to see who Willow’s baby brother takes after when he grows up!

  • Cindy Crawford

    Cindy Crawford’s 13-year-old daughter Kaia looks just like her! The successful model is also a mother to a son named Presley, who is 15.

  • Adam Sandler

    Funnyman Adam Sandler has two adorable daughters, Sadie, 8, and Sunny, 6, that look just like him! Pictured here is Sadie at age one looking as cute as ever!

  • Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson

    With such similar hair and facial features, there’s no doubt Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson could pull off being twins! Now all grown up, Kate not only shares her mom’s genetics, but her Hollywood passion as well. Kate is also now a mom to two kids: Ryder Robinson, 10, and Bingham Bellamy, 3.

  • Brad Pitt

    While Angelina Jolie is absolutely stunning, her first biological child Shiloh looks more like Brad Pitt than her! Together Jolie and Pitt have three biological children: Shiloh, 7, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 5. Their other kids -- Maddox, 12, Pax, 10, and Zahara, 9 -- are all adopted.

  • Halle Berry

    Halle Berry had her daughter Nahla during her relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubrey. Now at 6 years old, Nahla is the spitting image of her mom. Berry also has a son named Maceo, who she had with current husband Olivier Martinez. Maceo was born in October 2013.

  • Jessica Simpson

    Maxwell is only 2 years old, but she’s already starting to take after her mother Jessica Simpson. Simpson also has a son, Ace, who she gave birth to in June 2013. The 33-year-old singer had both her kids with husband and former football player Eric Johnson.

  • Madonna

    Despite their contrasting hair colours, Lourdes Leon certainly looks a lot like her mother Madonna. Lourdes, 18, is Madonna’s eldest child. The pop star is also a mom to three other kids: Rocco, 14, David, 8, and Mercy, 9, who is adopted.

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava has always looked like her. But now that she’s grown up now at 15 years old, she looks even more like the actress than she did before! Witherspoon had Ava and her 11-year-old brother Deacon during her marriage to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is now currently married to Jim Toth, who she has a 2 year old son with.

  • Will Smith

    No doubt Will Smith has passed on his good looks to his son Jaden. The 15-year-old started following in his father’s footsteps at a young age, gaining leading roles in films like The Karate Kid and After Earth. His sister, 13-year-old Willow, is also quite famous and is known for her music. 

  • Tina Fey

    Tina Fey has two daughters, Alice and Penelope, who both take after her. Alice (pictured here) is 9 years old and Penelope is 3. Fey had both her kids with husband Jeff Richmond.

  • David Beckham

    Brooklyn is the oldest child of the Beckham’s and resembles his father, David, the most. Brooklyn is 15 years old and has already started a modelling a career. David’s other kids include Romeo, 11, Cruz, 9, and Harper, 2.

  • Jennifer Garner

    Jennifer Garner has some pretty cute kids, but her youngest daughter Seraphina takes the cake as her mini-me! Seraphina is 5 years old, while her older sister is 9. The two girls also have a brother named Samuel, who is only 2 years old. Garner had all her kids with husband Ben Affleck.

  • Uma Thurman

    Uma Thurman is a mother of three, but her eldest daughter Maya looks the most like her. Maya is 16 years old and her brother Levon is 12. Thurman had both kids during her marriage to Ethan Hawke. Most recently, Thurman welcomed her third child Luna in 2012 with Frenchman Arpad Busson.

  • Katie Holmes

    Suri is Katie Holmes’s only child and the similarities between them are remarkable! Holmes had her daughter, who is now 8, during her brief marriage to Tom Cruise in 2006. The couple was together for 6 years before they split in 2012.

  • Meryl Streep

    You can probably already guess that these are Meryl Streep’s daughters – Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. All three have many of them same recognizable features as the Academy-award winning actress, most notably her nose! In total, Streep has four kids: three daughters and a son named Henry.

  • Heidi Klum

    Supermodel Heidi Klum has four kids, but her eldest, Leni, takes after her the most. Klum had Leni during her brief relationship with Flavio Briatore. Klum then went on to have three more kids – Henry, Johan, and Lou – with ex-husband Seal.

  • Orlando Bloom

    You can’t deny that Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn make the cutest father-son duo! Flynn is now 3 year old and looks just like his daddy! Bloom and his wife Miranda Kerr had Flynn in during the first year of their marriage.

  • Nicole Richie

    With her husband Joel Madden, Nicole Richie has two kids: Harlow, 6, and Sparrow, 5. Funnily, both take after their mother.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Even though Jennifer Lopez has twins, her daughter is the spitting image of her, compared to her son. Emme and Maximilian are 6 years old now. Lopez had her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

  • Julianne Moore

    Julianne Moore’s daughter is definitely her mini-me! Liv, who is 12 years old, shares her mother’s signature red locks and will no doubt grow up to be just as beautiful as her. Liv is Moore’s youngest child. She also has a 17-year-old son named Caleb.

  • Clint Eastwood

    Hollywood director Clint Eastwood has a total of 7 children! His second son, 27-year-old Scott, looks the most like him. Scott is currently an actor and model. His siblings include: Francesca, Kyle, Alison, Morgan, Kathryn, and Kimber.

Conversations