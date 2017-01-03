Pink's Daughter Willow Is The Most Adorable Mini-Me

ADVERTISEMENT

We never noticed how much Pink’s daughter looked like her until the singer posted this adorable snap of Willow with her baby brother Jameson.

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

The 37-year-old singer and her hubby, Carey Hart, welcomed their newest addition on Dec. 26.

From the sweet photo of the siblings, it’s clear that five-year-old Willow is looking more and more like mom. Everything from her smile to her high cheekbones to her coloured hair screams Pink.

And in case you needed more proof, just take a look at this throwback photo of the “Just Like Fire” singer as a child compared to a photo of Willow from October.

Happy Fathers Day to all the men out there, who have to be away from their children, fighting to keep everyone's kids safe and free. #muchrespect A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 19, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

The adventures of Captain Willow A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 10, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

The two look near identical, sporting the same hairstyle and face shape.

In the past, Pink has also shared adorable mother-daughter selfies with Willow, proving just how strong her genes are.

Hey @theellenshow you're #1 and #2 fans are on their way #todaystheday #JustLikeFire A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on May 3, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

Three generations of the same nose A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2016 at 11:20am PDT

But while Willow’s looks come from her mother, Pink previously revealed that her daughter's daredevil attitude comes from her father.

In October, Pink and Hart, who is a retired motocross racer, took their daughter to her first BMX race. According to the singer’s Instagram, the little girl came in third place!

In 2015, Pink joked to ET Canada about her daughter’s personality. “Willow is all me,” the mom-of-two said. “She's cute like her papa, and she's mean like her mama.”

Now we can’t wait to see who Willow’s baby brother takes after when he grows up!