Excessive Sweating Linked To Mental Health

 By
Posted: Updated:
Sweating in the summer heat is just a way for your body to regulate its internal temperature, but sweating through your shirt before a big presentation is a sign of something much more serious.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology has discovered a link between anxiety and depression in people who sweat excessively.

According to researchers from Anhui Medical University in China and the University of British Columbia, people with hyperhidrosis (a condition that causes excessive sweating) are more likely to have higher rates of anxiety and depression than those without the condition.

sweating

Out of 2,000 test patients, 21 per cent of people with hyperhidrosis also had anxiety, while 27 per cent of people with the condition had depression. Only 7.5 and 9.7 per cent of people without hyperhidrosis in the study suffered from anxiety and depression, respectively.

What is unknown, however, is whether or not the sweating is causing the mental health issues or if it is a result of them. Sweating while nervous or anxious is a fairly common occurrence because the fear creates a break in your fight or flight response causing your heart rate to increase, your pupils to dilate and your body to flood with adrenaline, explains the experts at the Calm Clinic.

But according to Dr. Dee Glaser, a professor of dermatology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine who was not involved in the study, the new findings don't necessarily mean controlling hyperhidrosis will alleviate mental health conditions, Health Day reports.

Glaser says these new findings are important for dermatologists to be aware of as it can change their prescriptions and recommendations.

While the Chinese and Canadian researchers are quick to note more research is required, Dr. Youwen Zhou, director of the Vancouver Hyperhidrosis Clinic at the University of British Columbia, says hyperhidrosis patients should speak to their doctors about any mental health symptoms or concerns.

Youth Mental Health Issues And Suicide In Canada
  • One in five Canadians will experience mental illness in their lifetime Source: Canadian Mental Health Association

  • Nearly half of those who feel they have suffered from depression or anxiety have never gone to see a doctor about this problem. Source: CMHA

  • Latest studies showed more than 1.3 million young Canadians have a mood disorder or addiction. Two-thirds had symptoms before the age of 15. Source: Statistics Canada, Government of Canada

  • Suicide is among the leading causes of death in 15- to 24-year-old Canadians, second only to accidents. In 2012, 261 Canadian kids and teens took their own lives. Source: CMHA, Statistics Canada

  • LGBTQ youth face about 14 times the risk of suicide and substance abuse than their heterosexual peers Source: CMHA Ontario

  • First Nations youth are at a higher risk. The suicide rate among First Nations youth is roughly five to seven times higher than that of the general population. Source: Parliament of Canada study, 2014

  • People with mental illness and addictions are more likely to die prematurely than those without. Mental illness can cut 10 to 20 years from a person’s life expectancy. Source: Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

  • Contending with her bipolar disorder brought Yashi Brown to poetry, and with it, she's trying to end the stigma of mental illness.

  • If you need help, visit ementalhealth.ca to search for services in your area. Or call the Kids' Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, it's Canada's only free phone counselling service for youth under 20.

