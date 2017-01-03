Wendy's Serves Up A Takedown Of A Twitter Troll
Wendy's got into some beef over its beef.
The fast-food chain boasted about their never-frozen burger patties on Twitter last week. "Always fresh, never frozen" beef has been a source of pride for the chain for some time now, so when one Twitter user suggested it was a hoax they simply couldn't let it go.
Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5
— Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016
The troll, with the username Thuggy-D wrote: "Your beef is frozen and we all know it." He then suggested it's impossible to transport raw, unfrozen meat on a truck without it going bad.
Wendy's had a response, and the response (probably coupled with angry tweets from loyal Wendy's supporters) led to Thuggy-D deactivating his Twitter account.
That'll do, Wendy's. That'll do.
