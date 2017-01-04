By Bobbie Combs This sweet book celebrates LGBTQ families by showing them doing everyday things – all while teaching kids the alphabet. Buy it here: Chapters

By Jennifer Bryan This beautiful, imaginary tale features same-sex parents and shows kids that this type of family is perfectly normal. In the story, a boy named Noah asks one of his moms to make up a bedtime tale about him, his cat Diva and a dragon! Buy it here: Amazon

By Lesléa Newman This touching book illustrates a regular day in the life of same-sex families. Specifically, this book shows a toddler spending the day with his two moms. Author Lesléa Newman also has a version for same-sex dads called Daddy, Papa and Me. Buy it here: Chapters

By Suzanne Lang and Max Lang This adorable book uses animals to show kids that families come in all different shapes and sizes. Buy it here: Chapters

By Marsha Rakestraw This is the true story of two male penguins, Roy and Silo, from Central Park Zoo who create a nontraditional family after the zoo gives them an egg to hatch. This heartwarming story proves that love makes a family. Buy it here: Chapters

By Dana Alison Levy This is the story of two dads and their four adopted sons who get into all sorts of trouble. This wonderful book is all about family and how everyone makes mistakes. Buy it here: Chapters

By Vanita Oelschlager This simple tale answers all the questions young kids have about same-sex families. In the story, two kids are playing and one explains to the other how she has two dads – a Daddy and Poppa. From the sweet and simple conversation, kids learn that having two dads is not that different from have two parents of the opposite sex. Buy it here: Amazon

By Lesléa Newman Donovan’s two moms are getting married and he is the ringbearer. This story shows the excitement of the big wedding day from the child’s perspective. Buy it here: Amazon

By Johnny Valentine This fun, rhyming book is about two kids – one with two blue dads and one with a traditional family. After comparing their families, the kids realize that having two dads is not that different from having one. This book is also great for highlighting diversity in families. Buy it here: Amazon

By Elisabeth Kushner This is a beautiful story about finding your own individuality. Nate wants to dress up as an alien for the Jewish holiday Purim, but his friends are going as superheroes instead. With the help of his two dads, Nate figures out a way to fit in and stand out at the same time. Buy it here: Amazon

By Susan Meyers This board book is all about babies and the adorable things that they do. While the story has nothing to do with same-sex families, we love that this book includes them in the images, along with other illustrations of diverse family types for kids to see. Buy it here: Amazon