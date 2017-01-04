If Carrie Fisher Didn't Survive, Her Mother Wouldn't Either: Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrie Fisher's family members are opening up about losing their beloved sister.

The late actress' half-sisters Joely and Tricia Lee Fisher said they knew if their dear sister wouldn't survive after suffering a heart attack, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, wouldn't either, Hollywood Reporter notes.

"You could see it in her face," Joely said during a "Good Morning America" segment on Tuesday. Reynolds "would not last without [Carrie] on the planet. She wouldn't, and she didn't."

Both sisters spoke highly of their older half-sister, calling her "the coolest big sister in the world."

“She spoke her mind and spoke her truth in, in this just bold way that, made everyone feel a little bit more comfortable about their own flaws and, felt even more interesting for having flaws,” Tricia said.

The "Star Wars" actress died on Dec. 27, after suffering a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound flight from London. She was 60. One day later, her iconic actress mother passed away at the age of 84.

Following the death of her daughter, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher told TMZ her mother's last words were, “I miss her so much."

“She wanted to be with Carrie," Todd told Variety.

Carrie, Joely and Tricia were the daughters of the late pop singer Eddie Fisher who married Reynolds in 1955. According to ABC News, Joely and Tricia said they bonded with Carrie because all three of them had an absent father growing up.

“When you were in his presence, you felt like you were the most important, most beautiful, most special person in the world," Tricia told "Good Morning America." "And then, he would go away and, and you know, not show up.”



