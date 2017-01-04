ADVERTISEMENT

Contact lenses are a great invention. They're also a pain in the butt.

First of all, there's the discomfort: They dry out, rogue eyelashes can become trapped behind them and sometimes, one rolls back behind your eye.

The maintenance associated with them can be annoying, too. When you're busy, it can be easy to forget to wash your hands before inserting them, or to replace your case.

But neglecting these little tasks could be dangerous, and if you're going to stick pieces of soft plastic in your eyes, you should make time to do them. Find out why in the video above.