ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative leadership contender Lisa Raitt says the “negative, irresponsible politics” of rival Kellie Leitch and likely candidate Kevin O’Leary will doom Tory hopes of winning in 2019.

The veteran MP blasted both Leitch and O’Leary at a press conference in Ottawa Wednesday. She also announced a new website —StopKevinOLeary.com — targeting the one who isn’t officially in the race.



Conservative leadership candidates Kellie Leitch and Lisa Raitt are shown at a debate in Saskatoon on Nov. 9, 2016. (Photo: Liam Richards/CP)

Raitt said both would-be successors to Stephen Harper threaten the party’s path to victory in the next election by “embracing elements of Donald Trump’s campaign while ignoring others.”

O’Leary, she said, is a TV entertainer with “no filter.”

She called out his recent controversial remarks about there being “nothing proud about being a warrior,” musings about making unions illegal, and past remarks that the disparity between the world’s richest and poorest people was “fantastic.”

“Canadians will not elect someone who says nonsense like this,” she said.

Raitt accused Leitch of embracing the other half of Trump by “pinning our problems on immigrants” with her plan to screen for so-called anti-Canadian values. Leitch’s leadership would destroy all in-roads Tories previously made with new Canadians, Raitt charged.

She said such bluster and “cheap talk” will ensure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals get to govern for a generation.

“Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch are both taking lessons from what we saw in the U.S. election and embracing a style of negative, irresponsible populism,” she continued. “Unfortunately for them, we are not Americans and neither of them are president-elect Donald Trump.”

More to come…

Like Us On Facebook