Montreal Celebrates Its 375th Birthday By Saying 'Sorry' To Toronto

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Montreal is celebrating its birthday in classic Canadian fashion — by apologizing.

For its 375th birthday, the city is hosting an entire year of events, including variety shows, light shows, and photo exhibitions. Montrealers are apologizing to their “neighbours,” namely Toronto.

“We’re super sorry for the noise!” a woman yells to a bustling Toronto intersection in a Tourisme Montréal video. “We’re going to throw a big party for the whole next year,” another man tells a Toronto resident at his front door.

A year-long party, now what could be more Montreal than that?

Watch the video above for the full apology.

