Kérastase has teamed up with electronics company Withings on what it claims is the world's first smart hairbrush.

The 'Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings' uses different sensors to provide information on hair quality and brushing patterns, in order to avoid unnecessary breakage. These include a microphone that listens to the sound of the hair being brushed, conductivity sensors to determine whether the hair is wet or dry, and an accelerometer and a gyroscope that signal if brushing becomes too vigorous.

The data is sent to a corresponding mobile app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and the user is provided with a hair quality score and brushing tips. The brush has received one of this year's International CES Innovation Awards.

The brush will be available mid 2017, retailing for under $200.

