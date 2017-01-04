Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Kérastase Invents Smart Hairbrush To Tell You When Your Hair Is Damaged

Posted: Updated:
Print

Kérastase has teamed up with electronics company Withings on what it claims is the world's first smart hairbrush.

The 'Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings' uses different sensors to provide information on hair quality and brushing patterns, in order to avoid unnecessary breakage. These include a microphone that listens to the sound of the hair being brushed, conductivity sensors to determine whether the hair is wet or dry, and an accelerometer and a gyroscope that signal if brushing becomes too vigorous.

The data is sent to a corresponding mobile app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and the user is provided with a hair quality score and brushing tips. The brush has received one of this year's International CES Innovation Awards.

The brush will be available mid 2017, retailing for under $200.

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Hairstylists' Fave Hair Brushes
of
  • YS Park Hair Brush - Tortoise - Wood Air Vent Cushion Hair Gloss Flat Eco Styler Brush - YSBR90CS2

    "For sure the most money I have ever spent on a brush, but this is pure gold. It smooths the hair out so easily ... working on set it's my go-to 'most uses' brush. The flexible plastic and boar bristle combo helps to control the hair and give the tension needed to blow dry straight without the hair getting too flat." — Matthew Collins, celebrity hairstylist, L'Oreal Pro International ambassador and DYSON ambassador. $198. Available at ysparkusa.com.

  • RAINCRY Professional Natural Boar Bristle Round Brush

    "It uses boar bristle root which makes for a much stronger brush, helping to create smooth strands and added volume. The spacing between the bristles allows for quicker drying time as well." — Justin German, Pantene consulting stylist. $64 for Medium (55mm). Available at raincry.com.

  • Kevin Murphy Smoothing Brush

    "It's waterproof and lightweight to eliminate hand and wrist fatigue. Gentle wild boar bristles keep the hair strong, eliminating static, frizz and cutting down your breakage. It's made of Bamboo! Eco friendly!" — Kelly Woodford, owner, The Sapphire Hair Lounge. $49.90. Available at Amazon.

  • Balmain Large Round Brush

    "My go to brush is the Balmain round brush — it's ceramic coated so it makes it very easy to give a flawless blow out on every hair type at the same time locking in hair moisture." — Roger Medina, celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Garnier Canada hair expert. Balmain Large Round Brush, $58. Available at balmainhair.com.

  • Mason Pearson Hair Brush

    "Mason Pearson brush is my holy grail paddle brush. It's great when brushing out curls without worrying about static!" — Roger Medina, celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Garnier Canada hair expert. $319.98. Available at Nordstrom.

  • Ibiza Hair EX3 Rounded Brush

    "My favourite hairbrush is the Ibiza Hair EX3 Rounded Brush. It’s made with natural boar bristle so it doesn’t pull the hair when brushing and it’s very lightweight and easy to use. We sell it at LAC + CO. " — Tony Pham, owner, LAC + CO. $48. Available at LAC + CO.

  • Denman Styling Brush

    "I really like the Denman brush. Due to its rubber core, it retains heat and helps dry hair faster when blow drying. I'm not the biggest fan of brushes with a metal core so I appreciate the Denman brushes most for that reason." — Dante Perrone, Canadian creative consultant, John Frieda. $12.59. Available at sallybeauty.com.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations