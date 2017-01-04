Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Solar Power Will Soon Be Cheaper Than Coal

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Last year marked the first time solar and wind power became cheaper than coal — and 2017 might be an even bigger turning point for the green energy industry.

In December, the World Economic Forum released a report that found solar and wind energy have reached parity with, or dropped below the price of coal in 30 countries.

"In an increasingly larger number of countries, it has become more economical to install solar and wind capacity than coal capacity," the report read.

solar panels canada
Workers move a solar panel at Solgate Inc., a solar panel assembly plant in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2015. (Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty)

Some forecasts say in less than 10 years renewables could be the cheapest option for everyone.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicted on Monday that by 2025 solar energy will be, on average, the cheapest energy option globally.

Ten years ago, it cost US$600 per MWh to generate electricity with solar power, according to The Independent. Now, it costs only US$100 to generate the same amount of electricity, putting it on par with coal and natural gas.

"In an increasingly larger number of countries, it has become more economical to install solar and wind capacity than coal capacity." —World Economic Forum

In Canada, renewables are set to grow this year. Both Alberta and Saskatchewan announced plans to support renewable energy programs in 2017.

It's also becoming a more appealing option for consumers. The Financial Post reported that on a new house, it's much cheaper to install $10,000 worth of solar panels than the incremental cost of buying that same amount of energy from the grid.

coal plant alberta
A coal processing plant sits near a snowcapped mountain not far from Cadomin, Alta. (Photo: Gettystock)

But, it doesn't look like the world will be able to let go of coal just yet.

The fossil fuel doesn't require an alternative for when wind stops blowing or the sun dips behind a cloud, making it an attractive backup option.

“Wind and solar can only generate part-time, intermittent electricity. While some renewable technologies have achieved significant cost reductions in recent years, it’s important to look at total system costs," Benjamin Sporton, chief executive officer of the World Coal Association, told Bloomberg.

Ren21, a stakeholder network that assists in crafting global renewable energy policies, found that global investment in renewables was just US$285.9 billion in 2015. That's way less than the projected US$12.2 trillion required globally over the next 25 years, if the world is going to meet the Paris climate agreement's emission goals.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Solar Energy Myths
of
  • Solar myth buster

    Gordon Howell is a solar engineer with almost 40 years of experience. He’s witnessed the price of solar hardware coming down almost 100 fold in price since 1977 and installed one of the first solar systems in 1995 in Edmonton, Alberta. His solar system cost $40,000 in 1995 and would cost just $9,000 today. Photo David Dodge, GreenEnergyFutures.ca Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

  • Mosaic Centre: Solar powered - geoexchange heated

    The Mosaic Centre in Edmonton, Alberta is a net-zero commercial building powered by a nearly 200 kilowatt solar system (some of which is flat mounted) and heated by a geoexchange system that runs on solar power. Photo David Dodge, Green Energy Futures Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

  • NAIT solar reference array

    The reference solar array on the NAIT polytechnic school in Edmonton, Alberta tests the impact of snow on solar energy production. In the first year solar lost only 5% of its production to snow. Photo Courtesy of NAIT

  • Is snow a solar killer?

    To find out if snow is a solar killer, NAIT's Alternative Energy Program installed a reference array in Edmonton, Alberta and found they only lost 5% of solar production to snow. Considering Edmonton receives 60% more solar radiation than Hamburg, Germany solar production in the Canadian city is still 55% better than Hamburg that exists at the same latitude a continent away. Photo Courtesy of NAIT Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

  • Canada too far north to use solar energy?

    It turns out the frozen, dark northern prairies of Canada have a much better solar resource than Germany, the country with among the highest concentration of installed solar in the world. A solar module in Edmonton, Alberta will receive 60% more solar radiation than the same solar module in Hamburg, Germany. In short, Canada has a great solar resource. Courtesy of NAIT. Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

  • Running a sea container cabin on a one kilowatt solar system

    By using a DC powered fridge, LED lighting, DC powered fans and a limited number of AC powered appliances Jason Rioux is able to power his Sea Container cabin using a small, one-kilowatt solar system combined with batteries that can store six kilowatt-hours of electricity. Photo David Dodge, GreenEnergyFutures.ca Learn how Jason runs his sea container cabin on on 1 kilowatt solar system: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/sea-container-cabin-cot...

  • Mosaic Centre Net-zero office Building

    Oilfield Engineering was able to build a net-zero energy office building in Edmonton, Alberta by using solar modules and a geo-exchange heating and cooling system in the most northerly big city in Canada. Photo David Dodge, GreenEnergyFutures.ca Learn how office buildings can produce as much energy as they consume: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/first-net-zero-office-b...

  • Vancouver going 100% renewable

    Earlier this year Vancouver became the first Canadian city to pledge to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. Mayor Gregor Robertson says the challenging part will be transportation: “A lot of it will hinge on the transportation technology and how quickly zero emission vehicles become the norm." Surprisingly, even rainy Vancouver has a better solar resource than many places in Germany. Photo David Dodge, GreenEnergyFutures.ca Learn about Vancouver going 100% renewable: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/mayor-robertson-100-cen... Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

  • Sunny Kimberley's solar venture

    Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick at the mountain city's large sun tracking 1-megawatt solar farm, a project designed to re-brand Kimberley as a modern, clean energy tourism town. Photo David Dodge, Green Energy Futures Learn more: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/sunmine-kimberley-bc-so...

  • Solar training for new jobs

    Just one of the groups that has taken the 5-day solar training course at Grid Works Energy Group in Edmonton, Alberta. Owner Randall Benson has trained more than 700 electricians in solar in the last six years. Solar jobs now total 174,000 in the U.S. surpassing coal jobs. Many places in Canada are just beginning to install solar, but it has enormous potential to diversify the economy and provide clean, low emissions electricity. Photo David Dodge, GreenEnergyFutures.ca Learn about solar training: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-pv-training-job Learn more about solar myths: www.greenenergyfutures.ca/episode/solar-myths

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations