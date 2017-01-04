WHAT IT MEANS: A toonie is a $2 Canadian coin, which followed the cue of the loonie (named after the image of the aquatic bird that graces the $1 coin). IN A SENTENCE: "Hey buddy, can I borrow a toonie? I need to get a Double Double (see the next slide)."

WHAT IT MEANS: A Double Double refers to a coffee (often from Tim Hortons) with two creams and two sugars. IN A SENTENCE: "Yes, hi, I'd like to order a Double Double."

WHAT IT MEANS: When food, however unappealing it is, is all you crave at the end of the day. Or, you're just very hungry. IN A SENTENCE: “Your mind wanders when it’s gut-foundered. Is it going to be take-out? Is it going to be pizza?”

WHAT IT MEANS:Shit-Kickers are nicknames for cowboy boots. Hee Haw! IN A SENTENCE: "I can't go to the Calgary Stampede without my shit-kickers."

WHAT IT MEANS: Something that is in a diagonal direction from something else. IN A SENTENCE: "The grocery store is kitty-corner to the school."

WHAT IT MEANS: A warm wind that blows east over the Canadian Rockies, warming up Calgary in the winter. IN A SENTENCE: "This chinook is giving me a headache."

WHAT IT MEANS: A slang term for cigarettes IN A SENTENCE: "Get your darts out."

WHAT IT MEANS: Stagette is another name for bachelorette party. IN A SENTENCE: "Are you heading out to that stagette this weekend? There's going to be a stripper."

WHAT IT MEANS: Cowtown is a nickname for Calgary. IN A SENTENCE: "I've been living in Cowtown my entire life."

WHAT IT MEANS: Another name for underwear used mainly in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and often referring to men's or boys' briefs. A gotch refers to women's underwear. IN A SENTENCE: "Pull your pants up, I can see your gitch."

WHAT IT MEANS: According to the Dictionary of Newfoundland, a bedlamer is a seal that is not yet mature. IN A SENTENCE: "This harp seal is giving me a hard time, it's such a bedlamer."

WHAT IT MEANS: A toque is a hat most people wear during winter months. And sometimes, you will see this hat reappear in the summer. IN A SENTENCE: "Listen son, don't go out into this weather without your toque."

WHAT IT MEANS: No, no one is getting married. In Western Canada, a matrimonial cake is another term for a date square or tart. IN A SENTENCE: "I wish this coffee shop had matrimonial cakes."

WHAT IT MEANS: Someone who loves spending time on an ice rink. IN A SENTENCE: "I can't get any ice time, I have to deal with all these rink rats."

WHAT IT MEANS: Slang for homogenized whole milk, but shockingly, this term is actually used on milk packaging. IN A SENTENCE: "When you go to the grocery store, don't forget to pick up the homo milk."

WHAT IT MEANS: Common slang for a case of 24 beers. IN A SENTENCE: "Are you heading to the beer store? Pick me up a 2-4 of Molson."

WHAT IT MEANS: The Canadian way of saying coloured pencil. IN A SENTENCE: "Do you have a pencil crayon in that pencil case?"

WHAT IT MEANS: Another word for soda. IN A SENTENCE: "That can of pop has 200 calories."

WHAT IT MEANS: Another word for bathroom or restroom. IN A SENTENCE: "This washroom doesn't have any toilet paper."

WHAT IT MEANS: Slang for "what are you doing" in Newfoundland. IN A SENTENCE: "Did you just get in? Whaddya at?"

WHAT IT MEANS: For the most part, a mickey is a flask-sized (or 375 ml) bottle of hard liqueur, but on the East Coast, a mickey is an airplane-sized bottle. IN A SENTENCE: "We're going out tonight, can someone grab a mickey."

WHAT IT MEANS: Not a slang term, but this is how Canadians pronounce the letter "Z". Not zee.

WHAT IT MEANS: A hockey (surprise, surprise) technique when a player gets past their opponent by "faking it." It can also be used to replace the world detour. IN A SENTENCE: "I am going to deke into the store after work."

WHAT IT MEANS: Hydro refers to electricity, particularly on your energy bill. IN A SENTENCE: "My hydro bill went up $10 this month."

WHAT IT MEANS: A mountie is a nickname for a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. IN A SENTENCE: "Stop speeding, a mountie will catch you."

Poutine — French fries generously slathered in gravy and cheese curds — is a classic Canadian treat that is said to have originated in Quebec in the 1950s. Since then, it has been adapted in many weird and wonderful ways from gourmet versions with lobster and foie gras to —believe it or not — a doughnut version. It's also inspired a crop of trendy "poutineries" and a "poutition" to make it Canada's official national dish.

There are some snacks that define a nation, but not many that taste good to only those who live there. What do we love? The fact they leave our fingers dyed red after we've had a whole bag. Ketchup has never tasted so salty, non-tomatoey and outright good. Our U.S. friends may go nutty over Doritos, but we love our ketchup chips. Did you know that Lay's dill pickle and Munchies snack mix are also exclusively Canadian?

What could be more Canadian than syrup that comes from the maple tree, whose iconic leaf has come to symbolize Canada and its national pride? Quebec is the largest producer of maple syrup in the world, accounting for about 75 to 80 percent of the supply. Maple syrup — recently elevated to "superfood" status — is a classic sweet topping on pancakes and waffles. Still, that hasn't stopped some people from thinking of surprising savoury pairings such as maple-bacon doughnuts.

It's no secret that Canadians are obsessed with bacon. The delicious cured pork product can be made oh so many ways, including ever popular strip bacon and peameal bacon, often referred to as "Canadian bacon" abroad. In fact, Canadians are so passionate about their favourite food that many would probably choose it over sex.

A butter tart is a classic Canadian dessert made with butter, sugar, syrup and eggs — filled in a buttery (yes, more grease) pastry shell, and often includes either raisins or nuts. They can be runny or firm — so it's hard to mess them up when you're baking. Also, they never seem to go out of style.

BeaverTails, or Queues de Castor in French, is a famous trademarked treat made by a Canadian-based chain of pastry stands. The fried-dough treats are shaped to resemble real beaver tails and are often topped with chocolate, candy, and fruit. These Canadian delicacies go hand in hand with skiing, and even gained White House recognition during U.S. President Barack Obama's 2009 trip to Ottawa.

These legendary Canadian no-bake treats originated in (surprise!) Nanaimo, B.C., and are typically made with graham-cracker crumbs, coconut, walnuts, vanilla custard and chocolate. Need we say more? Common variations include peanut butter and mint chocolate.

No one likes to think of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as dinner, but game meat is abundant in Canada and can be found in butchers, restaurants and homes across the country. Among other popular Canadian game is boar, bison, venison, caribou and rabbit.

B.C. Pacific salmon — commercially fished or farmed — includes many different species such as Chinook, Chum, Coho, Sockeye, Cutthroat, Steelhead and Pink. They can vary in colour and taste from Atlantic salmon, and are found in fishmongers and restaurants across Canada.

Believe it or not, Canada is the world's largest producer and exporter of wild blueberries, also known as “lowbush blueberries,” mostly grown in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

Bees also love our blueberry shrubs! Pollinating blueberry shrubs with honey bees more than doubles the potential yield of this very Canadian berry, according to Dutchman's Gold, which makes its honey from acres of blueberries growing in Ontario and New Brunswick. Although this honey is not actually blueberry flavoured, it does have a subtle aftertaste of the fruit.

Canadians can enjoy fresh oysters 12 months of the year. These famous little aphrodisiacs are plentiful on Canada's Atlantic and Pacific coasts, from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia to British Columbia.

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" may be an old English saying, but this nutritionally perfect food is quintessentially Canadian. Some of the most popular domestic varieties are McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious. According to Agriculture Canada, apples were first brought over to the country by European settlers in the 17th century.

P.E.I. potatoes (such as Russet, White, Red and Yellow) are famous across Canada and around the world. Prince Edward Islanders have been growing potatoes since the late 1700s! Apparently they're superior because of the land's ideal growing conditions, including red, sandy soil that is rich in iron.

The Atlantic province of Nova Scotia is world-renowned for its tasty crustaceans. They have some of the most fertile lobster fishing grounds on the planet.

The popularity of Alberta beef might have been a little tainted by the unfortunate E-coli outbreak at XL Foods in 2012, but the province's AAA beef is considered among the best. Alberta is the cattle capital of Canada and according to the province's farmers, it has the fourth largest cattle herd in North America, behind Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.

You can call them the New York bagels of Canada, but Montreal bagels are often smaller and sweeter in taste. These O-shaped baked breads are paired deliciously with lox and cream cheese. Calorie-wise, bagels are equivalent to about three or four slices of bread, but you still might want to eat more than just one.

Arctic char is a freshwater fish species raised across Canada, in the Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and the Yukon Territory, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Arctic char is a part of the salmon family, and looks similar to a salmon but is more genetically linked to trout.

Bannock takes its name from a traditional Scottish flat bread, adopted by North American Natives, including Canada's Innuit. It's recently received some gourmet treatment in the culinary world, as a focaccia-like substitute for sandwiches.

Yes, Kraft Dinner is also Canadian. This dorm room staple and processed-cheese masterpiece has been dubbed a Canadian classic. And really, if you haven't tried a bowl of the instant comfort food yet, we recommend skipping the milk and going straight for the butter.

No, it's not a "Saved by the Bell" reference. Screech is a type of rum made in Jamaica, and bottled and aged in Newfoundland. It has a storied history dating back to early trade between Newfoundland and the West Indian island (when salt fish was shipped to Jamaica in exchange for rum.) We hear it tastes like any other rum, but it has an awesome name, doesn't it?

Tourtière is a traditional spiced and savoury meat pie from Quebec, made with diced or ground pork, veal, or beef. This French Canadian delicacy is typically made around Christmas time, but eclectic foodies enjoy it all year round.

Very similar to blueberries (but a fascinating alternative), Saskatoon berries are native to the Canadian Prairies, British Columbia and Northern Canada. They're also rich in antioxidants and considered one of the world's "superfruits."

A "Double-Double" has become somewhat of a popular slang term for Canadians. It refers to a coffee with two teaspoons of sugar and two teaspoons of cream. How popular is it? In 2011, Tim Hortons even released a "Double-Double" flavoured ice cream.

Fiddleheads are curly, edible shoots of fern, often consumed in many provinces seasonally across the country. And like your mother always told you, eat your greens: Fiddleheads are high in potassium and vitamin C.

Canadian chain restaurant Swiss Chalet's rotisserie chicken and grilled ribs get a fair amount of attention, but there's always been something special about that secret sauce that people love to pour all over their food. What's in this sauce, you wonder? People have debated this point for a while and we're not exactly sure either. But we can assure you there are no milk, egg or fish products in it, (cue the vegetarian sigh of relief). But if you'e still not convinced, try making your own knock-off version.

Besides bagels, Montreal is also known for its kosher-style smoked meat. Schwartz's in particular has been using the same recipe of marinated spices and herbs in their smoked beef brisket for over 80 years. If you've never been, go early — the deli shop is usually packed with long line-ups.

This classic East Coast late night food "is to Halifax what the banh mi is to Saigon, the jambon-beurre to Paris," says the Globe and Mail. Evolved from the Turkish doner kebab, it's typically made of spiced ground beef that has been shaped and pressed into a large loaf and then roasted on a spit, like shawarma and gyros. It's then usually served on flatbread with fresh tomatoes, raw onion and a sweet, garlicky sauce.

If you live in Newfoundland, you probably already know why cod tongue is a local treasure. Cod tongue is usually made by sautéing cod tongue with milk and flour, according to The Globe And Mail.

Kind of like jerky, pemmican is a type of dried meat often made from bison or moose. The meat is usually pounded into a powder and mixed with melted fat, berries and other edible bits.

Canadians drink more than nine billion cups of tea every year, according to the The Empire Of Tea. If you've ever visited a Canadian hotel or even spent enough time at your grandparents' house you've probably seen Red Rose tea bags. How Canadian is Red Rose? They even have a Canadian-blended version.

As controversial as it is, Canadian foie gras, particularly from Quebec, is a hot commodity. Foie gras, French for fat liver, is made of liver of a duck that has been through a process called gavage (force-feeding.) But some foie gras is made more ethically.

Oka cheese, a Quebec classic (named after the small village of Oka), is a semi-soft pressed cheese made with cow's milk. Oka's rind is often dark orange and has both a nutty and fruity flavour.

Sugar pie or tarte au sucre, is a common dish found in Quebec. These desserts are made with a flour pie crust and are often filled with butter, flour, cream and maple syrup. They can also be topped with fresh fruits and English cream. Check out this recipe from Canadian Living to make your own.

Wild B.C. spot prawns are actually the largest of seven species of shrimp found on the West Coast. These prawns are known for their sweet flavour and firm texture. Another fun fact: these prawns are often a reddish-brown colour but turn bright pink when cooked.

When it comes to food, Canadians concede there's far more selection in the U.S. but we're fiercely proud of the candy bars that can only be found here. Coffee Crisp is a great example. Consisting of a crunchy wafer, milk chocolate coating and slightest hint of coffee flavouring, the chocolate bar is true to its marketing slogan of making 'a nice light snack' and is adored by all moms and seniors. Rumour has it they've been spotted in a few U.S. border town convenience stores. We want proof!

It's the ideal summer drink and hair of the dog when you're hungover. The Caesar, Canada's favourite breakfast, lunch and evening cocktail is essentially a Bloody Mary with Clamato instead of tomato juice. Think of Clamato as a spicy tomato-clam juice. It's typically served with celery and lime in a celery salt-rimmed glass, and it's pretty amazing. (Pleaes don't call it a Bloody Caesar, because that's just wrong.)

Sushi pizza, a mini pizza-like creation of a fried rice cake topped with raw fish and spicy mayo, is commonly found in Japanese restaurants in major Canadian cities. Who actually started this trend? We'd love to know. We've heard restaurant owners and forums say Toronto — but sushi pizza has also been popping up in California.

This popular Novia Scotia dessert is made from blueberries and flour dumplings — it's basically like a blueberry pie without the crust. Check out this recipe to make your own.

This two-in-one chocolate and surprise (talk about a win-win situation) wasn't really "invented" in Canada, but you won't find Kinder Surprise eggs in countries like the United States. In fact, even if you're thinking about smuggling some south of the border, you shouldn't. Last year, two men spent two hours in a detention centre after trying to bring these chocolate eggs illegally over the U.S. border. These treats have been banned in the States because of the potential choking hazard of the small toys.

Chocolate-covered mint cookies have come a long way for the Girl Guides of Canada. In 1995, this popular treat was first introduced to all provinces across the country and in 2003, they were produced in a nut- and peanut-free bakery. And sure, you can find mint cookies anywhere, but these cookies are certainly a Canadian tradition.

Rappie pie is a traditional Acadian dish made from shredded potatoes, and sometimes, with meat and onions. Popular in Nova Scotia, this dish dates back to the 1700s.

These cherries, also known as wild black cherries, are found in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Quebec and Newfoundland. They are related to plums, peaches and apricots, and are commonly used in making juices, jams, jellies and wine, according to the Government of Manitoba.

Who knew that Saskatchewan is the world's largest exporter of green lentils? This nutritious little legume grows in pods and is one of the oldest cultivated crops on earth. They are often found in French, Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine and are perfect for wintry soups and stews.

Sourdough bread is particularly popular in the Yukon. But up north, sourdough is made both into flapjacks and bread. In fact, the territory even celebrates a Sourdough Rendezvous festival every year with a bread baking contest and winter activities.

Garlic, which belongs to the onion family, is a cool-season crop and grown across Canada, but the purple varieties — found in Ontario and British Columbia — are more rare.

Mussels cultured in the cool water surrounding Prince Edward Island are famous across North America. Cultured mussels are grown in mesh stockings that are suspended from ropes in the water, never touching the ocean floor. According to P.E.I. Tourism, this creates conditions ideal for growth, while giving these cultured mussels a sweet taste and tender, plumper consistency free of ocean grit.

There are few brands in Canada as reliable as President's Choice. Mr. Christie thinks he makes good cookies but nothing tops the Decadent, the brand's answer to Chips Ahoy. Kraft Dinner, in its familiar blue box, pales in comparison to PC's White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. It also doesn't hurt that nerdily-handsome Galen Weston (hearthrob of Canadian suburban housewives everywhere) is the pitchman for this iconic line of Canadian products. Why yes, Mr. Weston, I'd like some more Memories of Morocco Sweet And Spicy Sauce...

Canada is the largest exporter and the second largest producer of mustard seed in the world, accounting for 75-80 per cent of all mustard exports worldwide, according to the Canadian Special Crops Association. Who knew? Apparently, Canada's climate provides ideal growing conditions for the spicy crop.

It completes your morning bowl of cereal, can quench thirst and is the perfect companion to chocolate chip cookies. Milk, dear readers, is an all around amazing drink. And grabbing a glass of the white stuff in Canada is unlike anything you'll be able to experience in many other countries. That's because there are no unnatural hormones in our dairy products (so concerns about negative side effects simply doesn't exist), and we serve the beverage in a plastic bag, which, frankly, is far more convenient and environmentally friendly than cardboard containers (the baggies can be reused as makeshift lunch bags!). (Photos Shutterstock)

When Fox won a contract to broadcast the NHL in 1994 it decided people needed the puck to glow in order to be seen. This was stupid. As Canadians know you do not need laser to see a puck. You just need eyes. The stupidity of Fox's move was immortalized in a Molson Canadian commercial. FoxTrax was retired in 1998, around the time Fox gave up on hockey.

America's less-famous first Constitution included an invitation to Canada to join the U.S. It remained open from 1781 until the U.S. Constitution everyone knows was finalized in 1789. A 2004 poll from Leger marketing found just 7 per cent of Canadians were even vaguely interested in merging with the U.S. So obviously, Canada made the right call. America didn't learn its lesson. For proof, see the next slide.

While many historians have labelled the conflict a draw, we're not sure how repelling a foreign invader and then burning its national monuments qualifies. And it wasn't all because of luck or American strategic incompetence, although that played a part. Canada also outsmarted the U.S. on a number of occasions. Take the fall of Detroit, when a much smaller force of British soldiers, Canadian militia and First Nations fighters convinced American General William Hull to stand down by using subterfuge. British General Sir Isaac Brock's forces allowed fake letters to fall into American hands. The missives suggested the size of their aboriginal force was much larger than it really was. Militiamen were dressed in the uniforms of British regulars. Encamped troops built more fires than were needed and troops marched in and out of sight of the U.S. fort to create the illusion of a larger army. The result? Hull surrendered more or less without a fight. Brains over brawn for the win.

America has maintained a trade blockade of Cuba since the missile crisis of 1962. Canada, not so much. In fact, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro was enough of a friend of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau to show up at his funeral in 2000. While America may have had good reason for maintaining sanctions against Cuba during the Cold War, the fall of the Soviet Union has raised serious doubts about the wisdom of the ongoing policy. While a series of U.S. administrations have avoided angering Cuban expats in the electorally-important state of Florida by maintaining the blockade, they have also passed up trade opportunities that could greatly benefit both nations. On a side note, it's hard to imagine Canadian literary legend Mordecai Richler without his beloved Romeo y Julieta cigars. If Canada had joined the blockade it's possible nobody would have ever heard of Duddy Kravitz. Did we mention vacations in Cuba are cheap and beautiful? America, you're missing out.

While America has been involved in many dubious conflicts over its history, Vietnam is widely considered the nation's greatest military blunder. Despite being closely allied with the U.S., Canada managed to stay out of the conflict. In 1965, prime minister Lester B. Pearson even called for a cessation of bombing in North Vietnam, a move which is said to have angered president Lyndon B. Johnson. Nevertheless, Canada-U.S. relations were never seriously damaged over Vietnam. The period is an enduring example of how two allied nations can disagree and still remain friends.

Ten years after the U.S. invaded Iraq, it has become clear the war was something of a mistake. The rationale to invade was the presence of weapons of mass destruction that didn't exist and the management of the country after the invasion led to bloody sectarian warfare. Canada, despite heavy pressure from the U.S. and a commitment to Afghanistan, stayed out of the conflict.

While there are signs Canada is headed for a housing crash of its own in the second decade of the 21st century, it did manage to avoid the crisis of the late 2000s that brought America's economy to the brink of total collapse. Canada avoided many of the questionable lending practices that saw low-income families take on homes they simply couldn't afford. But while Canada avoided the out-of-control leverage that characterized America in the 2000s, Canadians may not have learned the larger lesson. Since the financial collapse, international and domestic observers have grown increasingly concerned Canada is headed for its own housing meltdown. The federal government has made it more difficult to get mortgages with long amortizations and discouraged banks from lending at ever lower rates in an attempt to cool markets. Whether these moves will be enough to allow Canadians to continue to boast of their financial crash superiority remains to be seen.

America's national debt stands at roughly $16 trillion and climbing. Canada's national debt is roughly $600 billion. Even after adjusting for the U.S. population being nearly 10 times that of Canada, it's clear which nation is doing a better job at keeping debt under control. The situation isn't an accident, but a result of policy. In this case, smart policy from Canada and a near total lack of policy from the U.S. In the mid-90s, Canada significantly lowered its debt-to-GDP ratio with stiff cuts. While the cuts slowed economic growth to a crawl, they were seen as necessary by the Liberal government of the period after Canada's credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. While the drop in growth lowered tax revenue, nearly to the point of making the cuts revenue neutral, they did shift Canada's economic balance away from the public sector and toward private business, a change credited with fuelling Canada's subsequent economic success. The U.S., on the other hand, took the surpluses of the Clinton era and turned them into massive deficits during the 2000s. President George W. Bush's massive tax cuts, two wars and the financial crisis have left America with a dire financial situation its political system seems unable to address. America's status as the global reserve currency has kept its debt from becoming a lending issue, but almost everyone in the political class agrees something must be done. The bipartisan Simpson-Bowles report commissioned by President Barack Obama in 2010 called for a combination of revenue increases and cuts to alter America's debt curve. Since then, most Republicans have steadfastly refused to trade revenue increases for cuts, arguing that cuts to spending and taxes are the way to kick-start the economy. Maybe checks and balances aren't so great after all, eh? Maybe the Founding Fathers should have given the Westminster system and majority governments a shot.

It's almost universally recognized that campaign finance has become one of the most detestable aspects of America's political system. Congressmen, senators and presidential hopefuls now spend absurd amounts of time raising cash. The situation has gotten so out of hand that phone-banks are now available just steps off federal property in Washington D.C. so politicians can easily make calls to donors without violating federal regulations. The cost of the 2012 federal election campaign has been estimated at roughly $7 billion. But even calling it the 2012 campaign is a bit of a misnomer. Campaigning for president never really ends now. In contrast, Canada passed laws banning donations from corporations and unions and setting a low cap on personal donations in the mid 2000s. The Liberal and Conservative parties were both part of the legislative effort. Campaigns are much shorter than in the United States and there are fewer allegations of corporate lobbying. Which way of doing things sounds smarter to you?

Many Canadians will point to the fact that Superman has a strong connection to the Great White North, but we'd like to reintroduce you to the real thing. 'Survivorman', while it was on in the late 2000s, showcased Les Stroud, a gritty Canadian who shot his own show in snow, sleet, heat and rain with nothing but random household objects and a trusty knife. We like to think that in a country that's increasingly urban, the outback is still our domain. Les, he's the best of us.

It was the scream heard around the world, and has been imitated - although never duplicated - several times since. William Shatner, who in his own right is a great Canadian, uttered the famous scream 'Khaaaaannnnnnnnnnnn!' in a scene during 1982's 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'. Was it the close up on Shatner's face or the fact he shook while he screamed that made it so powerful? Thirty years later, filmmakers and actors are still trying to outdo Shatner. But some things just can't be beat.

Overall, Americans can save 24 per cent if they buy their drugs from online Canadian pharmacies versus filling their prescriptions at home, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study sought to find out why so many U.S. citizens have been taking advantage of the deep discounts north of the border, and the results showed dramatic savings across the board. "Forty-one of the 44 brand-name medications examined were less expensive in Canada." Canucks are proud of their health-care system and easier access -- in this case financially -- to pharmaceuticals. (Photo Alamy)

The debate on whether we should cut ties to the monarchy was all but quashed last year after the outpouring of pomp and pageantry -- in Canada -- around the royal wedding. Canadians embraced the nuptials as if Prince William was their own and turned out in droves to see the newlyweds during their cross-country tour last July. From trying to get Pippa's butt to putting in their two cents on whether Prince Charles deserves the throne, Canadians love their Queen and all of the gossip that goes with her. (Photo Rex Features)

Undoubtedly one of North America's natural wonders, the power and beauty of Niagara Falls never ceases to amaze, whether it's your first trip or 100th. Luckily for Canucks, the best place to view the falls is on the 'Canadian side'. That's right, busloads of tourists from around the world flood the observation areas near the falls in Ontario every day to snap the perfect picture for their Facebook profile. Do Americans bother to cross the border for the better view? You betcha. Just look out for the person using 'eh' at awkward times. (Photo Shutterstock)

About 56 per cent of Canadians have a passport while just 37 per cent of Americans do. While the majority of Canadians haven't been to countries like Azerbaijan, they do take pride in seeing the world and it's difficult to not run into a Canadian while travelling abroad. A story by TechCrunch claims more Americans have a Facebook page than a passport. Perhaps they prefer to view the travel photos of their friends online than to actually see sights for themselves... (Photo CP)

Canada limits corporate influence on our electoral process via spending limits on political donations and third-party advertising. The 2010 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down similar campaign finance laws in that country -- on grounds they violate the free-speech right of corporations -- poses a serious threat to democracy and the integrity of future elections in America. (AFP/Getty Images)

The soul of hockey isn't at the Hockey Hall Of Fame. Or the Air Canada Centre (sorry Leafs fans). It's in places like Windy Arm, Yukon where you can skate on ice clearer than your bedroom mirror in a setting that's straight out of Tolkien's Middle Earth.

Ours might be smaller and fewer in number but Canadian cities consistently rank above American cities on livability. In the most recent Mercer survey of livable cities, Canadian cities took 4th, 14th, and 15th place, while the highest-ranked American city was 33rd. (Photo Getty Images)

According to Forbes, Canada is the best country in the world to do business and it's not because of the climate. Chalk it up to a lower corporate tax rate, excellent infrastructure and a well-educated populace. The U.S. and Europe's recent economic woes don't help them either. (Photo CP)

Canada has greater social mobility. If you are born into the poorest 10 per cent, your odds of making it to the richest 10 per cent are considerably better in Canada than in the U.S. In other words, it's easier to realize the American Dream in Canada than it is in the U.S. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to national anthems, we've always had a bit of an inferiority complex (the maple leaf is not a banner spangled in stars). But according to new research, our simple and quaint pro-Canuck ballad "O, Canada" is among the world's finest. We even trump the Americans and Brits. So what if you can't remember all the words? This is an anthem worth singing. (Photo Getty Images)

Having a baby is hard work. And many women around the world aren't given the amount of time off they deserve post-delivery. But here in Canada, the true north strong and free, a lady can take up to a full year of paid maternity leave (17 weeks at 55 per cent of their salary and an additional 35 weeks after that). This contrasts vastly with The United States, Papua New Guinea, Swaziland, Liberia and Lesotho who provide no type of financial support for new mothers. (Alamy)

Take a deep breath in... and slowly exhale it out. Do you smell that? You may not, but that's the scent of clean air flowing through your lungs. According to new research, Canada rates tops in air quality (meaning you can say "ta ta" to stinky smog and gross pollution. [Ed. Note unless you live in smog-heavy Toronto]). In fact, while the U.S. averages 18 micrograms of particulate matter per cubic metre of air, Canada averages only 13 micrograms. That also decreases our risk of developing bad air-induced health conditions like allergies. Now once again and all together now: inhale... (Photo Alamy)

This "fake" Heritage Minute says it all: on July 20, 2005, Canada's government passed the Civil Marriage Act giving same-sex couples the same rights and privileges as heterosexual pairings. The LGBT community can not only marry, they can also adopt children. We also host one of the largest Gay Pride festivals in the world in Toronto every June/July.

A decades-long U.S. trade embargo on evil 'Communist' Cuba means that that island's beaches and resorts have long been free of American tourists. Canadians, needing an escape from long winters have been flocking to the island for decades now. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Canada has also been a crucial trading partner of the island country. (Photo Getty Images)

Many people think Canada is a country of citizens who don plaid, beaver tails and fur all year round. (We also, obviously, live in igloos.) So thank goodness for Joseph Mimran, the fashion powerhouse who is behind one of Canada's biggest and most popular clothing exports: Joe Fresh. His bright, colourful and decidedly on-trend collections are showing the world what Canada has to offer sartorially (which is not limited to some hipsterish version of a lumberjack). (Getty Images)

Once a 44.5 kg weakling, The Great White North punches way above its weight class in the music world. A few decades ago, only a rare few Canadian musicians managed to establish international careers. But the rise of government funding for music and CanCon radio regulations supporting domestic tunes developed our homegrown scene until it was strong enough to lead a post-millennial Canadian Invasion. Nowadays we claim the world's biggest artists in almost any imaginable genre - Arcade Fire, Justin Bieber, Feist, Drake, Michael Buble, Deadmau5, Metric, Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Nickelback, Diana Krall, etc. Don't tell the Republicans, but we can thank "socialism" for all that money, money, money these musicians are making. (Photos By Getty Images)

Tell us why you think Canada is great. Is it a photo of your favourite camping spot, a Canadian you really admire, our weird obsession with hockey and cold weather? We're looking for your responses on Twitter with the #LoveCanada tag, Facebook, in the comments and via e-mail. We'll be collecting the best responses and featuring them on our site in the coming weeks. (Photo Getty Images)

Yes, Dwayne Johnson's father is Nova Scotia-born wrestler Rocky Johnson. As the first generation child of a Canadian, Johnson is eligible for Canadian citizenship. Johnson also played in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders during the 1995 season, but was cut after two months.

Scottie was totally from Vancouver.

The "Entourage" star was born in Montreal.

The world-famous architect was born in Toronto.

The former NBA star was born in Toronto.

The comedian is from Quebec City. Bonus points if you knew his brother is CBC journalist Neil Macdonald.

The "Castle" and "Firefly" star was born in Edmonton.

The potential Republican presidential nominee was born in Calgary. However, because his mother is American, U.S. officials have ruled that he would be eligible to run for the presidency.

That's right, "Safety Dance" came from a Montreal group.

While born in Portland, Groening's father Homer was born in Main Centre, Saskatchewan and so Groening is eligible for citizenship.

The "Bonanza" star was born in Ottawa.

While born in Indianapolis, both of "The Mummy" star's parents are Canadian and so he is entitled to Canadian citizenship.

The Oscar winning star of "True Blood" was born in in Winnipeg.

The regular contributor to "This American Life" was born in Montreal.

While the "Sex and the City" star was actually born in in the U.K., she moved to Coutenay, B.C., when she was just an infant.

"The L Word" star was born in Toronto.

The star of "The Matrix" was born in Burnaby, B.C.

The "Will and Grace" star was born in Toronto.

OK, you may have known this one already, but for some reason people are always forgetting that the "Titanic" and "Avatar" director was born in Kapuskasing, Ontario.

The original host of "Let's Make A Deal" was born in Winnipeg.

OK, so he was born in Syracuse, New York and his parents were both American, but the star of, well everything, went to school in Ottawa for several years in the early 1970s. It was in Ottawa that Cruise first became involved in acting, according to Andrew Morton's unauthorized biography.

We asked our readers to tell us more things that you shouldn't say to a Canadian. We collected the best responses.

@HuffPostCanada #AngryCanadian Wasn't it wonderful that Ben Affleck thanked Canadians at the Oscars? Were Canadians in Iran?

@HuffPostCanada #AngryCanadian To someone from Toronto: "I have a friend named .... In Vancouver, do you know them?" "No, it's a 3hr flight"

@HuffPostCanada The old chestnut You guys all live in igloos right? #AngryCanadian

@HuffPostCanada #AngryCanadian "Is it warm there in summer? Do you drink maple syrup? You say roof (ruff), tour (tore), and bar (ba) weird."

#AngryCanadian Can't I just call you an American?

@HuffPostCanada "How would you feel about statehood?" #AngryCanadian

@HuffPostCanada #AngryCanadian "You're from Canada? Vancouver is beautiful!" Me: "I wouldn't know." "So, is Newfoundland close to Toronto?"

@HuffPostCanada @rebellionisjoy "So what's the deal with Tim Horton's? I don't get it." #AngryCanadian

@HuffPostCanada Donuts are bad, curling's not a sport, and Bettman is a great NHL commissioner. #AngryCanadian

I DONT SAY ABOOT“@HuffPostCanada: 'Say aboot for me' other things you don't want to say to a Canadian #AngryCanadian http://t.co/8ndPg2UNrX”

@HuffPostCanada -Do you celebrate 4th of July? #angryCanadian

Canadian English is an odd duck, a weird amalgam of American English and our British roots. Throw in some minor influences from First Nations languages, French and other immigrant tongues and you've got yourself a quirky variant. Here's a look at some of the things that make Canadian English unique.

Canadian spelling keeps the 'u' in words like honour, colour and valour. Americans don't. Chalk it up to being efficient and such.

Canada switched over to the metric system decades ago, while the U.S. is one of the few countries that still use the imperial system. Old habits die hard though and even younger Canadians still use the old imperial system for measurements like height and weight. Most Canadians aren't a big fan of Fahrenheit to tell the temperature though.

One of the more lovable quirks, Canadians pronounce the last letter in the alphabet 'zed', which is clearly superior to the American 'zee'.

This man is wearing a tuque. Virtually all Canadians know and use the word... south of the border words like beanie or cap prevail. There are at least three ways to spell the damn word too. We've seen touque or tuque as well.. Took is just plain wrong.

British spelling uses the s in words like 'recognized'. Canadians have drifted towards the more American variant.

Actually that should be toboggan. The word has roots in French and Mik'maq which is probably why many Canadians prefer this word to the more prosaic sled.

You can see the double-l crop up in words like 'travelled' and 'levelled.' Our American friends feel that one l is enough.

American kids go to college while Canadian kids go to either college or university. We're not sure why. That's just the way it is. Also, Americans are more likely to use terms like freshman, sophomore, junior, senior. Try that on a Canadian campus and you just might get a blank stare.

Most Canadian kids dread math class. Most American kids too. British kids don't like maths.

Canadians know you can sit on a Chesterfield. Americans probably wonder why we'd sit on an old British guy.

The 'eh' is one of the most unique features of spoken Canadian English. It's easy to see why. You can use it to express agreement (It's cold out, eh), surprise (F----in' eh!) and more.