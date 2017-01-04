ADVERTISEMENT

Poutine is a meal many people eat while they’re so drunk they can’t see what’s in front of them — and Canadians are sure precious about it.

The Washington Capitals NHL team got roasted on Twitter Tuesday after someone posted a photo of an American take on the dish.

Make sure to stop by Section 108 and get some POUTINE as a part of #CapsCanadianNight! Doors are OPEN. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/dXLz6ucMnf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2017

The poutine was being served at a “Caps Canadian Night" game where the team faced the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But many were quick to point out that the pile of wet, brownish fries with cheese shavings and green onions on top had no resemblance to the most venerable of Canuck dishes.

“The fuck is that? Because it’s certainly not poutine,” wrote Masha.

Another shared an image of a bag of "Cheddar Fries," which are basically chips.

“Hey, does this count as poutine too?” wrote Brendan, who actually appears to be from the U.S.

The mockery continued.

.@Capitals And don't forget in Section 112 we have Sirloin Steak aswell! pic.twitter.com/OnxCdXsUwE — griz (@grizgrit) January 4, 2017

To deter anyone from thinking the Capitals' poutine is the real deal, another Twitter user shared a photo of what the heart-stopping dish should look like.

This is not the first time Americans have tried to imitate the iconic artery-clogging dish and failed.

The author's sister was at a casino in Seattle, Wash. in 2013 when she asked for a poutine.

Not only did the server not understand what she was asking for, she was offended, thinking a crude word for vagina that sounds a lot like poutine had been uttered.

When Sarah Prestwich explained what she wanted — fries, gravy and cheese curds, the server brought back this.

Maybe the chef didn't have cheese curds on hand, but STILL.

Get it right, guys.