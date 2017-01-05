Actual Winter In Vancouver Is Making People Do Crazy Things

ADVERTISEMENT

The apocalypse Winter has descended upon Metro Vancouver.

Snow, followed by slush and falling temperatures have turned streets into dangerous slick surfaces.

Hey @CityofVancouver the streets are skating rinks and really tough on the elderly. Hope you can get salt trucks out soon. #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/knJeVdinHC — Margaret Doyle (@Magsedoyle) January 2, 2017

The good citizens of the region are doing their best, arming themselves with hammers...



A man chips away at the ice on the sidewalk in front of his house in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

And axes.

(Tip from the pros though: don't do that because you can damage tools, the surface, or yourself.)

It's led to the Great Salt Crisis of 2017.

Here we go again. Another long line for free salt growing - only moments after hundreds left empty-handed. pic.twitter.com/og3qY0IjI6 — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 4, 2017

People are lining up for HOURS at Vancouver fire halls for free salt.

Waiting for salt at Vancouver Fire Hall #14 and there is none at the moment pic.twitter.com/aQFBjhwvfB — Melissa Shaw (@Melissa_Shaw22) January 4, 2017

That's it. ALL 100+ ppl rushed to @CityofVancouver salt supply. GONE in 3 MINUTES. I'm at hall 17 on knight st pic.twitter.com/s0bEOBULcE — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) January 5, 2017

Police had to be called when crowds got out of control at three fire halls on Tuesday.

It’s salt day!! Firehalls that have already run out will be restocked by 9am, and daily thereafter. #vfrsNaCl pic.twitter.com/zGnLr4D9Zk — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) January 4, 2017

And now, there's a brisk salt trade on Craigslist.

The mayor of neighbouring Coquitlam appears ready to start a fight that could rival the Battle of Hoth:

So far this winter, the City of Vancouver has gone through about 7,000 tonnes of salt, which is seven times the average amount used in each of the previous two winters.

But this being Vancouver, do not fear. The bike lanes are all clear.

I love Vancouver, but.... the bike is cleared yet the walking path is solid sheet of ice a… https://t.co/CbBgftKOaM pic.twitter.com/saQV8csapW — Bradley Wattum (@BradleyWattum) December 21, 2016

With files from The Canadian Press