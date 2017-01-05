Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Actual Winter In Vancouver Is Making People Do Crazy Things

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The apocalypse Winter has descended upon Metro Vancouver.

Snow, followed by slush and falling temperatures have turned streets into dangerous slick surfaces.


The good citizens of the region are doing their best, arming themselves with hammers...

vancouver snow ice
A man chips away at the ice on the sidewalk in front of his house in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

And axes.

(Tip from the pros though: don't do that because you can damage tools, the surface, or yourself.)

It's led to the Great Salt Crisis of 2017.


People are lining up for HOURS at Vancouver fire halls for free salt.

Police had to be called when crowds got out of control at three fire halls on Tuesday.

And now, there's a brisk salt trade on Craigslist.

salt for sale vancouver

The mayor of neighbouring Coquitlam appears ready to start a fight that could rival the Battle of Hoth:

So far this winter, the City of Vancouver has gone through about 7,000 tonnes of salt, which is seven times the average amount used in each of the previous two winters.

But this being Vancouver, do not fear. The bike lanes are all clear.

With files from The Canadian Press

Related on HuffPost:

Close
Crazy Things Vancouver Drivers Use To Brush Snow Off Windshields
of
  • Oven Mitt

    “I saw someone wearing an oven mitt (a "fish" oven mitt to be exact) brushing off their car. Only in Vancouver.” — cpollitt

  • Toy shovel

    Oh look, a leftover from the summer family road trip wedged in the minivan. That'll do.

  • Credit card

    Those hard plastic edges work particularly well for icy hunks of snow.

  • Umbrellas

    It's got a handle kinda like a snow brush., and almost every Metro Vancouver driver's got one in the car.

  • Cardboard

    Looks a bit ghetto but it covers a surprisingly large area in a short time.

  • CD case

    Submitted by Sqn Leader Reax.

  • Sleeve

    Tried and true method.

  • Bubble wand

    This was actually used by a daycare teacher.

  • Hand

    Gloves optional.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations