Many were shocked last January when American country singer Craig Strickland was found dead after a hunting trip.

The 29-year-old lead singer of Arkansas band Backroad Anthem died of hypothermia after the boat he and a friend were travelling in capsized. His widow Helen Strickland said he managed to climb his way out of the water.

His friend, 22-year-old Chase Morland, also died, according to ET.

It's called marrying ⬆️ and I get to see her tonight!! ☺️ #hotwife @helenelizabethstrickland A photo posted by CRAIG STRICKLAND (@backroadcraig) on Nov 18, 2015 at 12:59pm PST

Strickland and Helen, a former Miss Arkansas USA, shared a fairytale relationship, and were talking back and forth until just before the two friends got into their boat.

Helen Strickland shared their final text messages on her Instagram page Wednesday.

She had sent him a picture of her cuddling with a cat, and he responded by saying she looked "so precious."

He then said he was running some errands and was going to fetch his dog Sam, who would survive the accident that killed Strickland and Morland.

She shared details about the last time they spoke on the phone.

"I'm so thankful God gave me the blessing of getting to say and hear the words 'I love you' to/from him just moments before he and Chase got in their 10ft flat bottom boat."

Helen has been open about the pain of losing her husband, but said she's found strength in God.

On Nov. 29, the couple's anniversary, she posted a video on Instagram looking back at their wedding.

"I will miss you every step of the way in this life...but I am thankful that I can always look back on the precious memory of our marriage with love in my heart," she wrote.