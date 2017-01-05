ADVERTISEMENT

The tributes for Carrie Fisher keep pouring in.

On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres ended her show by spending a brief moment talking about her late friend, who passed away on Dec. 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

"I knew her for a long time," DeGeneres said. "She has been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago."

"I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her," the talk show host continued, before playing a short clip featuring some of Fisher's most hilarious appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In the montage, we see Fisher give advice to her 30-year-old self, attempt to sell "Star Wars" tickets to unsuspecting fans who don't recognize her and talk about her beloved mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after her daughter passed away.

Carrie Fisher, Ellen DeGeneres and Joely Fisher on the "Ellen" show in 1995. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

"I miss you, Carrie. I love you," DeGeneres said before signing off.

Both Fisher and Reynolds will be given a joint funeral today and will be laid to rest together on Friday, Jan. 6.

"It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together," a family member told the Hollywood Reporter.

Fisher and Reynolds will be seen one last time together — on screen — in an upcoming HBO documentary called "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," which is set to air Jan. 7.

Watch the full "Ellen" clip below: