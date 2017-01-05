Huffpost Canada Living ca
'Rogue One' Fan Reminds Us Why Representation Matters

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" has been making headlines for crushing box office records in 2016.

The film has made more than $800 million worldwide since it was released Dec. 16, but it's not just Darth Vader and a cool new storyline that's getting all the attention.

The first of three planned spin-off tales features a diverse cast that represents many ethnicities around the world (and perhaps in a galaxy far, far away) including Mexican actor Diega Luna, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker and Donnie Yen, who help actress Felicity Jones take on the Galactic Empire.

rogue one diego luna(L to R) Cast members Donnie Yen, Ben Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mads Mikkelsen and Alan Tudyk attend a fan screening of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' at the BFI IMAX on December 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

But it's Luna, who plays rebel pilot Cassian Andor, who is resonating with many fans who see themselves in the actor. Luna kept his Mexican accent in the film rather than adopt a British or American one, and one Tumblr user is showing us why this representation is so important.

Tumblr user Perls wrote that she took her father, who is Mexican, to see "Rogue One" because she wanted him to see a Mexican actor star in a blockbuster Hollywood film.

"I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does. And although I wasn't sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway. When Diego Luna's character came onscreen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, 'He has a heavy accent.' I was like, 'Yup.' When the film was over and were walking to the car, he turns to me and says, 'Did you notice that he had an accent?' I said, 'Yeah, dad, just like yours.' Then my dad asked me if the film had made a lot of money. I told it was the second highest grossing film of 2016 despite it only being out for 18 days in 2016 (since New Year just came around). He then asked me if people liked the film. I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews. He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn't changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then said, 'And he was the main character.' I said, 'He was.'"

rogue one diego lunaDiego Luna attends the launch event for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' at Tate Modern on December 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

On Jan. 3, Luna tweeted a screengrab of the Tumblr post and wrote, "I got emotional reading this!"

After the 37-year-old tweeted the Tumblr post, Perls added that she was "touched that Diego took the time to tweet about it and I know my 60 year old, very chill dad, is going to FREAK OUT."

At a time when everyone, movie and TV stars included, are calling for more inclusion in Hollywood, it's promising to see such an iconic franchise hire a cast of people who come from all different kinds of backgrounds — without white-washing away their accents.

Perls' Tumblr post is a good reminder that this important casting decision pays off, because audiences need to see heroes that look like them, not just one type of person.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
of

  • The cast and crew pose on the red carpet while a "Storm Trooper" walks by as they arrive at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Actors in Storm Trooper costumes take part in the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • (L-R) Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, and Donnie Yen arrive at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Forest Whitaker arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Mads Mikkelsen arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Riz Ahmed arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Donnie Yen arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Diego Luna arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Alan Tudyk arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Mads Mikkelsen arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Felicity Jones arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • Felicity Jones arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • People wearing costumes wait for the first showing of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

  • Ben Mendelsohn arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars Rogue One at the Tate Modern in London, Britain December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

  • A person lays down while waiting for the first showing of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

  • Actors Diego Luna and Felicity Jones pose as they arrive at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Diego Luna poses for photographers during the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story fan photo call in London, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Cosplayer David Baxter dressed as Darth Vader poses with cosplayer Ivy Doomkitty at the Opening Night Celebrations Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' At The TCL Chinese Theatre held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Cosplayers Chad Edward Lee Evett, Bonnie Gordon, Brenna Otts, David Baxter and Brandon Hillock at the afterparty for the Opening Night Celebrations Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' At The TCL Chinese Theatre held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: David Baxter of Legion M with cosplayer Bonnie Gordon at the afterparty for the Opening Night Celebrations Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' At The TCL Chinese Theatre held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Storm Troopers at the Opening Night Celebration Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' At El Capitan Theatre held at the El Capitan Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • Past

  • Movie fans line up on Philadelphia's Chestnut Street for the premiere of the "Return of the Jedi" on May 23, 1983. (AP Photo/ George Widman)

  • Hundreds of "Star Wars" fanatics were lined up along Bloor St. and down University Ave. in Toronto to buy tickets for the world premiere of "Return of The Jedi." (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

  • People wait to get into a screening of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on May 22, 1980. (Photo by John Sunderland/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

  • "Star Wars" fan Danny Fitzgerald of Staten Island, in a Darth Vader costume, poses in front of Loews Astor Plaza movie theater in Times Square on May 25, 1983. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

  • Actor Mark Hamill attends the royal premiere of "The Empire Strikes Back" with his wife Mary Lou on May 21, 1983. (Photo by Michael Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

  • Eunice Kennedy Shriver, president of the Special Olympics, hangs volunteer sash-ribbons on R2-D2, left, and C-3PO, robots at the premiere of the "The Empire Strikes Back" on May 17, 1980. (AP Photo/Jeff Taylor)

  • The atmosphere at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • Fans attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • Stormtroopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California on Dec.14, 2015. (Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • A general view of atmosphere at the premiere "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

  • The atmosphere at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

  • A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

  • R2-D2 (L) and C-3PO attend the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

  • A view of the stormtrooper exhibit during the after party for the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

  • Actor Domhnall Gleeson attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

  • Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Conversations