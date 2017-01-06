ADVERTISEMENT

They don't call us the Great White North for nothing — Canadians know winter weather better than most.

And we're not about to let a little bit of snow and ice keep us from enjoying the outdoors. From hockey to snowshoeing, ice carvings to ice wine, some of our most beloved national pastimes revolve around the chilly winter weather. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that when it comes to winter festivals we go all out.

Below, we've rounded up 15 Canadian winter festivals you'll want to add to your bucket list. From Nunavut's traditional Inuit festival Toonik Tyme to Montreal's culinary and art festival, En Lumière, there's something fun for everyone.

Though it didn't make our list this year, Toronto's Winterlicious deserves an honourable mention. The culinary festival, which runs from January 27 to February 9, features more than 220 restaurants with special prix fixe menus.

Check out the list below for our top 15 Canadian winter festivals:

Winter Festival Of Lights, Niagara Falls

#niagarafalls #christmas #christmaslights #lights #colours #litup #christmaslights A photo posted by @sanja_27 on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

When: November 19 - January 31

Price: Free, but donations of $5- $10 per car are accepted.

Highlights: Drive along the eight kilometre stretch and take in the stunning sound and light show. The festival of lights also includes a walking tour, ice wine festival, free concerts and weekly fireworks.

Niagara Icewine Festival

How to host an #icewine tasting party now ... And then head off to #icewinefestival @niagarawinefest in January: http://ow.ly/r26V307jefJ Thanks for cool pics @winecountryont @henryofpelham #traveltuesday #holidayentertaining A photo posted by Rebecca Field Jager (@becjager) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:07am PST

When: January 13 - 29

Price: $40+HST for a discovery pass.

Highlights: Savour eight wine and culinary pairings with a discovery pass. Check out the vineyard listings here.

Ice On Whyte, Edmonton

When: January 26-29 and February 2-5

Price: $7.50

Highlights: Check out the international ice carving competition and even ride down the ice slide. If you're feeling creative, you can even paint a tile to be added to a mural telling the story of Old Strathcona.

Frostival, Fredricton

Sleigh ride!! #winterfunlist #frostival A photo posted by Kandise Brown (@kandisebrown) on Jan 24, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

When: January 19 - February 12

Price: Varies by event. See event schedule for details.

Highlights: Try your hand at paint night, or go on a moonlight scavenger hunt. Whatever you choose, there's fun for all ages.

Igloofest, Montreal

Holidays are almost over. That means @igloofest_mtl is starting soon in Montreal! 🙌🏼💥 A photo posted by Stageline Mobile Stages (@stagelinestages) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:08am PST

When: January 12 - February 19

Price: $15 on Thursday nights or $22 for weekends

Highlights: Stay warm by dancing to some of the best DJs around the world at this outdoor music festival.

Jasper In January, Jasper National Park

A lounge made with furniture? Pfff. #myjasper makes their lounges with solid ice 🙌 A photo posted by S e a t t l e ↟ D r e d g e (@seattlestravels) on Jan 26, 2014 at 3:23pm PST

When: January 13 - 29

Price: See individual events for prices.

Highlights: Every day is different at this winter festival. Learn how to snowshoe or try your hand at baking bannock. You can even take a brewery tour or mixology class!

SnowDays, Banff

#icecastle #icesculpture #banffsnowdays #chateaulakelouise #winterwonderland #iceskating #weekendgetaway A photo posted by anniemal114 (@anniemal114) on Feb 6, 2016 at 9:32am PST

When: January 13 - February 5

Price: Most events are free, check the schedule for more details.

Highlights: Catch concerts, ski and snowboard competitions, and enjoy drinks by the fire.

Carnaval de Quebec, Quebec City

✨ Une autre belle journée qui débute au Carnaval ☀️ ⛄️crédit : @sa_photographe #moncarnaval #snowsculpture #winterbeauty #quebeccity #quebecregion #quebecoriginal A photo posted by Carnaval de Québec (@carnavaldequebec) on Feb 10, 2016 at 5:17am PST

When: January 27 - February 12

Price: $16.73 for an official pass (required at some events)

Highlights: Play hockey at Parc de l'Esplanade or throw an axe at Parc de la Francophonie. Carnaval features dozens of events across five different sites. If you're tight on cash, check out the snow sculptures in Parc de l'Amérique-Française for free.

Winterlude, Ottawa

#winterludeOttawa A photo posted by sheldon (@edward4.0) on Jan 31, 2016 at 6:16am PST

When: February 3 - 20

Price: Most events are free, check individual listings

Highlights: Check out the ice carvings in Confederation Park or take the kids to Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau before going for a skate down the Rideau Canal. And if you're in town on February 17 or 18, check out the inaugural Ice Dragon Boat Festival on the canal.

Montreal En Lumière, Montreal

Another sparkling edition of food and fun for @mtlenlumiere in 2017. Will you be there? bit.ly/2gPtEbx #mtlenlumiere #375mtl A photo posted by Charlotte Thompson (@redumbrellapr) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:32am PST

When: February 23 - March 11

Price: Most outdoor events are free, but check online for show and concert tickets.

Highlights: This festival will delight foodies with dozens of culinary activities for every taste and budget. If food isn't your passion you might also enjoy the concerts and performances taking place all over the city.

Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous, Yukon

When: February 17 - 26

Price: Varies by event, see schedule for details.

Highlights: Besides concerts and snow carving, this festival has all sorts of fun events and contests like fashion shows and lip sync battles, not to mention the annual aurora colour war.

Festival du Voyageur, Winnipeg

#festivalduvoyageur #winnipeg #manitoba #winter A photo posted by Nilo Manalo (@nilomanalo) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

When: February 17 - 26

Price: $20 for an adult day pass

Highlights: Get a taste of traditional cuisine while taking in concerts, special events and historical shows.

Snowking's Winter Festival, Yellowknife

Sound checking...inside a snow castle! #snowkingfestival #yellowknife A photo posted by Quique Escamilla (@quique_escamilla) on Mar 5, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

When: March 1 -26

Price: $5 for the day, $10- $20 at night

Highlights: Travel through the massive snow castle and take in stunning art displays and concerts.

World Ski & Snowboard Festival, Whistler

Tandem blasting with my boy, Candy! Had an awesome time at the @gibbonswhistler Style Session last weekend #contestjock #wssf 📸 @ericbeckstead A photo posted by Patrick Slimmon (@pattyslim) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

When: April 7 -16

Price: Most events are free, check the event schedule for detailed price listings.

Highlights: The WSSF is the perfect combination of music, art and sports. When you're done going down the mountains check out one of the many acts performing for free daily then stop into a film, photography or comedy showdown.

Toonik Tyme, Nunavut

Another #tooniktyme favourite: the traditional village, created and run by Tukisigiarvik! Excellent #TT16 image by @akuluk_xo. Keep on tagging your photos to #TT16 and #nunagram, and don't forget to "like" your favourites! A photo posted by Finding True North (@findtruen) on Apr 22, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

When: April 13 -22

Price: TBA

Highlights: Celebrate traditional Inuit activities like hunting, fishing, ice sculpture, igloo building, dog team races, throat singing, drum dancing, harpoon throwing, arts and craft-making, community feast and the preparation of traditional foods.

