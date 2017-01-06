Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Mom Sums Up Parenthood In 34 Seconds

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Parenting is so many things, but easy isn’t one of them. Just ask Ashley Gardner, who is a mom of two-year-old quadruplets.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Utah mom perfectly sums up parenthood in all its glory, from the chaos to the mom guilt to the utter adorableness of kids.

“Dad’s out shoveling the driveway and mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” Gardner says in the clip, which was originally shared on Facebook. “So I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

parenthood

“They don’t ever go away,” she continues. “They want everything you have.”

Watch the full video above.

The short clip, which now has more than 4.4 million views, struck a chord with parents everywhere. Many could relate to the mom’s parenting struggle.

And others just couldn’t stop laughing.

This is the second time Gardner and her family have gone viral. In 2014, the 30-year-old mom and her husband, Tyson, became Internet sensations after they shared news that they were expecting quadruplets after struggling with infertility for eight years.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Awkward Moments With Twins
of
  • Bundles of joy

    "My aunt didn't know she was having twins until they were coming out of her body."

  • Wonder twins

    "My sister and I took various dance classes when we were kids and had terrible photos like this taken before every recital."

  • Two sets of twins

    "As the father of two sets of twins, I think this is the first in a long line of Awkward Family Photos."

  • The twins

    "This is a photo of me with my twin baby sisters swaddled. I was helping my mom around the house and it was their nap time, so they slept in that Moby, while I cleaned and did laundry so she could rest! I didn't realize how this looked until I posted it on Facebook."

  • Twin couples

    "So much for the opposites attract theory."

  • Winner winner

    "My twin cousins. Only one of them won an award at school, can you guess which?"

  • What the what?

    "My friend's kid met his grandfather's twin for the first time today."

  • When you let your wife sleep in

    "I was letting my wife sleep in and my dog had to go outside. My three year old came to the door with her pants around her ankles telling me that we were out of toilet paper in the bathroom. I walk in to the bathroom to find my two year old twins giving themselves swirlies (minus the flushing) in the three-year-old's pee water. There was a very confused moment where I was deciding between being horrified and uncontrolled laughter."

  • Smackdown

    "My twin and I fighting over a chair, 1991."

  • The accidental yin-yang

    "My identical twin and I. Honestly these outfits weren't planned. It was just a weird twin moment. It happens a lot."

  • Rope burn

    "My twin brother and I tied to our side porch by my father and grandfather to prevent us from walking in the concrete they were pouring out back. In his defense, he did leave us a box of toys and a sweet pair of boots within rope's length. Mom and grandma were not pleased upon their return."

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations