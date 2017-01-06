Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Royal Family Photo: Duke And Duchess Reveal Their Adorably Candid Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finally revealed their 2016 family Christmas card, and it’s as adorable as we imagined.

According to Us Weekly, the Royal Family chose a candid photo to feature on the holiday cards they sent to their family. The sweet image shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the arms of their parents as a balloon artist entertains them.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch as a man inflates balloons at a children's party.

If this photo looks familiar, it’s because it was taken last September at a children’s party in Victoria, B.C. The garden party was part of the family’s eight-day royal tour of Canada and was snapped by Getty photographer Chris Jackson.

The children’s party was a memorable one for the royals. As guests of honour, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were treated to a balloon artist, petting zoo and a puppet show – and they loved every minute of it!

Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, B.C.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte at a children's party in Victoria, B.C.

Previously, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the Duke and Duchess would not be releasing a Christmas photo in 2016, Woman’s Day reports. However, it looks like the royal couple opted to keep their Christmas cheer within the family.

This isn’t the first time the royals have chosen a candid photo for their holiday cards. In 2015, Kensington Palace released another casual family photo to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

