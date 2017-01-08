ADVERTISEMENT Getty Images

According to host Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes is "one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote."

While the "Tonight Show" emcee was comparing the awards ceremony to the results of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election — and even referred to President-elect Trump as longtime "Game of Thrones" villain "King Joffrey" in his opening monologue — he kicked off the night's big telecast with a pre-recorded homage to the most-nominated film of the night, "La La Land." "La La Land" also became the winningest film in Golden Globe history on Sunday, winning all seven of the awards it was up for, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy.

History! LA LA LAND has set a new Golden Globes record with seven wins for a single film! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 9, 2017

The pre-taped number included cameos from a dancing Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams, a "Saturday Night Fever"-esque John Travolta, the white Ford Bronco, a rap from the "Stranger Things" cast, a whistling Ryan Reynolds and Fallon favourites Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey.

The "La La Land" tribute seemed to fall in line with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's picks for the night's big victors, as the film's stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won the Best Actress and Best Actor - Musical or Comedy statues.

Ryan Gosling thanks "my lady" Eva Mendes during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech: "Sweetheart, thank you" https://t.co/yLxSLYcwNg pic.twitter.com/ChZT3jo9Ic — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" star Sarah Paulson also appeared in the song-and-dance introduction, and ended up winning a Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television statue for her work in the mini-series. The series won in its category, too.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Viola Davis won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress trophies for "Nocturnal Animals" and "Fences," respectively, and "Moonlight" won the Best Picture - Drama award.

Over on the television side, "Atlanta" won the award for Best Comedy Series.

But it was "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross who took home a trophy of her own, and won over the crowd with her moving acceptance speech about diversity and being "seen."

"This is for all of the women, women of colour and colourful people whose stories ideas, thoughts are not always considered 'worthy' and 'valid' and 'important,' but I want you to know that we see you, I see you," said Ross.

"It is an honour to be on this show "Black-ish," to continue expanding the way we are seen and known, and to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of the story and the stories that are outside where the industry usually looks."

Tracee Ellis Ross had the top #goldenglobes acceptance speech of the night pic.twitter.com/GJ7FMpxG93 — HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television winner Hugh Laurie dedicated his statue to "psychopathic billionaires everywhere" in yet another coded Trump reference.

Here is the full list of winners:

Cecil B. DeMille Award Winner

Meryl Streep

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

WINNER: "Moonlight"

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

WINNER: "La La Land"

"Sing Street"

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

Best Actress – Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Best Actress – Motion Picture. Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don’t Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

WINNER: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Director

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester By the Sea"

Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, "Moonlight"

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Jóhann Jóhannsson, "Arrival"

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, "Lion"

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, "Hidden Figures"

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Foreign Language Film

"Divines," France

WINNER: "Elle," France

"Neruda," Chile

"The Salesman," Iran

"Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Animated Feature Film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

WINNER: "Zootopia"

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

WINNER: “The Crown"

“Game of Thrones"

“Stranger Things"

“This Is Us"

“Westworld”

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

WINNER: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: "Atlanta," FX

"Black-ish," ABC

"Mozart in the Jungle," Amazon

"Transparent," Amazon

"Veep," HBO

Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

WINNER: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nick Nolte, "Graves"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"American Crime," ABC

"The Dresser," Starz

"The Night Manager," AMC

"The Night Of," HBO

WINNER: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," FX

Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

John Travolta, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

