The 2017 Golden Globes kicked off award season on Sunday evening, and you can bet the stars pulled out all the stops for the annual awards show.

The red carpet saw plenty of jaw-dropping gowns, from liquid metallic frocks to sultry, low-plunging necklines, and everything in between.

Oh, how we love the Globes!

Ready to see who dominated the red carpet? Check out the best dressed stars at the 2017 Golden Globes below!

Emma Stone Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Naomie Harris Venturelli via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kerry Washington Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Lily Collins Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Mandy Moore Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kristen Bell Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Ruth Negga Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Praya Lundberg Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Brie Larson Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Viola Davis Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Sienna Miller Venturelli via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Steve Granitz via Getty Images

