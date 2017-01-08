Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Janelle Monae Was Queen Of The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Janelle Monae is giving us serious style envy this awards season.

The "Hidden Figures" star was queen of her first 2017 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, wearing a showstopping black and white custom Armani Privé gown.

janelle monae

The 31-year-old paired the polka-dot, sequined frock with some strappy pumps and kept her jewels by Forevermark Diamonds to a minimum.

She wore her hair in a simple up-do with a crystal embellishments and opted for natural-looking makeup to complete the fit.

janelle monae

Monae always makes her trademark black-and-white combo look unforgettable.

janelle monae

Slay woman. SLAY.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Golden Globes 2017: All The Red Carpet Looks
of
  • Luciana Bozan Barroso and Matt Damon

  • Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

  • Cuba Gooding Jr.

  • Rami Malek

  • Chris Pine

  • Naomie Harris

  • Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali

  • Claire Foy

  • Christian Slater

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson

  • Tom Hiddleston

  • Viola Davis

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Ryan Gosling

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Matt Bomer

  • Jessica Chastain

  • Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet

  • Eddie Redmayne

  • Gina Rodriguez

  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

  • Monica Bellucci

  • Jonah Hill

  • Kasia Tambor and Jeffrey Tambor

  • Heidi Klum

  • Emma Stone

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Jimmy Fallon

  • Kristen Wiig

  • Sarah Jessica Parker

  • Naomi Campbell

  • Evan Rachel Wood

  • Michael Keaton

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

  • Donald Glover

  • Sofia Vergara

  • Gillian Anderson

  • Laura Dern

  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

  • Gal Gadot

  • John Travolta and Kelly Preston

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

  • Dev Patel

  • Matt Bomer

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • Winona Ryder

  • David Schwimmer

  • Issa Rae

  • Kerry Washington

  • Sophie Turner

  • Christine Kludjian and Carl Weathers

  • Sienna Miller

  • Thandie Newton

  • Riley Keough

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Maisie Williams

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Anna Kendrick

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Brie Larson

  • Janelle Monae

  • Michelle Williams

  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

  • Zoe Saldana

  • Judith Light

  • Tom Ford

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Simone Biles

  • Priyanka Chopra

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Milo Ventimiglia

  • Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

  • Octavia Spencer

  • Natalie Portman

  • Ashton Sanders

  • 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Amy Adams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Praya Lundberg

  • Mandy Moore

  • Amara Karan

  • Ruth Negga

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Iggy Pop

  • Kristen Bell

  • Felicity Jones

  • Millie Bobby Brown

  • Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg

  • Ron Cephas Jones

  • Teresa Palmer

  • Chrissy Metz

  • Regina King

  • Trace Lysette

  • Susan Kelechi Watson

  • Trevante Rhodes

  • Kristin Cavallari

  • Felicity Huffman

  • Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo

  • Amy Landecker

  • Gwendoline Christie

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

  • Kathryn Han

  • Olivia Culpo

  • Lily Collins

  • Emily Ratajkowski

  • Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

  • Karrueche Tran

  • Lola Kirke

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Anna Chlumsky

  • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

  • Questlove

  • Zazie Beetz

  • Brian Tyree Henry

  • LaKeith Stanfield

  • Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Sophia Stallone

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations