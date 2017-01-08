ADVERTISEMENT

Y'all remember Donald Trump's heart-warming New Year's Eve tweet to all, right?

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Many thought the U.S. President-elect might've done better to just tweet nothing. But then Matt Oswalt, younger brother of comedian Patton Oswalt, remarked that:

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

And then, brainchild:

BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice. You're welcome. — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 7, 2017

For those who don't know, Mark Hamill — yes, Luke Skywalker of "Star Wars" himself — is also an accomplished voice actor who has brought a bunch of cartoon characters to life for various TV shows. The Joker is one of his trademarks, and he was all over this idea:

As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I'd LOVE to. Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin! #KremlinCandidate https://t.co/jjVyRzWl7v — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2017

With a little help (@chelseahamill @MarilouHamill) Got the app to send out my 1st soundbite- Stay Tuned...for I am #TheTrumpster! #NoJoke pic.twitter.com/RGejAJRKjn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2017

And, thus: BEHOLD:

If that doesn't chill you to the bone, I don't know what will. No word from Trump yet on how he feels about the interpretation.

H/T to HuffPost UK

