This year's Golden Globe awards was one for the books.

From "Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross taking home her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, to Donald Glover snagging up two awards for "Atlanta," Viola Davis winning for "Fences" and "Moonlight" receiving the award for Best Motion Picture Drama, the work of black actors in Hollywood definitely did not go unnoticed this year.



Actors Trevante Rhodes and Naomie Harris, director Barry Jenkins, actors Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae and Mahershala Ali of 'Moonlight,' winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Ross even made history Sunday night as the first black woman to win for that category in 34 years. "Grey's Anatomy" producer Debbie Allen won for "Fame" back in 1983.

"This is for all the women, women of colour and colourful people, whose stories, ideas thoughts, are not always considered worthy and valid and important, but I want you to know that I see you," the 44-year-old exclaimed during her acceptance speech. "We see you. It is an honour to be on this show, 'Black-ish,' to continue expanding to continue expanding the way we are seen and known, and to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks."

Glover had similar (but cheekier) sentiments during his first acceptance speech of the night.

"I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta, like for real. Just for being alive and being amazing people. I couldn't be here without Atlanta."

He then also thanked rap group Migos for their contributions to black culture.

"I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee.' That's the best song ever."

But while it was amazing to see so many actors of colour being acknowledged, not every group was fully represented.

Once again, many Asian actors were snubbed this year, while white talent like Emma Stone, who played a half-Asian character in the film "Aloha," — which was not nominated — took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for "La La Land."