How To Be A Model: Advice Straight From Stacey McKenzie

Modelling may look glamorous, but the road towards the runway can be anything but that. Just ask Stacey McKenzie.

The Canadian top model says what most aspiring models often get wrong is their attitude towards the industry. Anyone who believes modelling is simply a game for fame may find themselves damaging their own self-esteem in the process.

"There's thousands and thousands of models that want so badly to be in this industry that they will do whatever it takes and compromise themselves in order to be the few that are chosen."

Instead, McKenzie suggests anyone wanting to break into the modelling world ought to treat it like any other legitimate business.

And as your profile grows, so will your confidence says McKenzie in the video above.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.

7 Supermodels From The '90s Who Are Even Hotter Today
  • Elle Macpherson, 50

    THEN: With her 6-foot-tall height and flawless figure, Elle came on the scene in the '80s, gracing several Sports Illustrated covers.

  • NOW: She's clearly still got "The Body," as she was aptly dubbed, after turning 50 earlier this year. She just got married last year, is running a very successful self-titled lingerie line, and yes, she's still modeling.

  • Christie Brinkley, 60

    THEN: Another lovely supermodel who got her start from Sports Illustrated (maybe Kate Upton has a shot after all), Brinkley has been a household name since she first came on the scene in the late '70s.

  • NOW: We seriously can't believe our eyes. Looking lovely as ever, Brinkley celebrated the big 6-0 by being on the cover of People Magazine... in a swimsuit, of course.

  • Kathy Ireland, 51

    THEN: Her all-American good looks caught everyone's eye, and her 1989 Sports Illustrated cover is still the best-selling swimsuit issue ever.

  • NOW: Ireland left modeling to start her own line of clothing and home goods, and her brand has made her, according to some reports, the richest supermodel in the world.

  • Iman, 59

    THEN: Iman was discovered as a college student in Nairobi, and initially skeptical, agreed to start modeling only because it would cover the cost of her tuition.

  • NOW: She's married to rock icon David Bowie, she runs a line of cosmetics made specifically for women of color, sells handbags and accessories on HSN, and also works for many charities across Africa.

  • Linda Evangelista, 50 in 2015

    THEN: Before her career took off, Evangelista was doing small time gigs and even competing in beauty pageants in her native Canada. She famously said, that models like herself don't bother getting out of bed for less than $10,000 a day.

  • NOW: We reckon, she still probably doesn't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day.

  • Brooke Shields, 50 in 2015

    THEN: Nothing got between her and her Calvins and we envied those thick eyebrows.

  • NOW: With her acting career and short-lived but high-profile marriage to tennis ace, Andre Agassi, Shields' career has given her more celebrity than many other models. She's still acting nowadays, with a handful of TV appearances including on hit shows like "Army Wives."

  • Yasmin Le Bon, 50 in October

    THEN: Her unconventional look -- piercing brown eyes and olive skin -- got the attention of the fashion world and also of Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon early on.

  • Range Rover Sport Party

    NOW: Yasmin is proving an ageless beauty, with recent contracts with Avon and even Speedo. She's aged so beautifully, it's hard to tell her apart from her young model daughter, Amber.

