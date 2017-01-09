ADVERTISEMENT

Modelling may look glamorous, but the road towards the runway can be anything but that. Just ask Stacey McKenzie.

The Canadian top model says what most aspiring models often get wrong is their attitude towards the industry. Anyone who believes modelling is simply a game for fame may find themselves damaging their own self-esteem in the process.

"There's thousands and thousands of models that want so badly to be in this industry that they will do whatever it takes and compromise themselves in order to be the few that are chosen."

Instead, McKenzie suggests anyone wanting to break into the modelling world ought to treat it like any other legitimate business.

And as your profile grows, so will your confidence says McKenzie in the video above.

