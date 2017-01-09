Huffpost Canada Living ca
Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield Share A Passionate Kiss At The Golden Globes

When it comes to award shows most of the excitement takes place at the afterparty, but this year it's a high-profile kiss that took place during the 2017 Golden Globes that has everyone talking.

While London, Ont.-born Ryan Gosling was walking to the stage to collect his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, nominee and fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds was consoled with a passionate kiss from his tablemate Andrew Garfield.

As the duo grabbed each other by the necks for a quick smooch, Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, burst into a fit of giggles while cheering them on.

Following the ceremony, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Emma Stone, Garfield's former flame and Gosling's co-star in "La La Land," to reflect on her win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and her ex's blink-or-you’ll-miss-it kiss.

"What?! They did not kiss each other!" she exclaimed. As Frazier showed her footage of the kiss she responded "They did?! That's hilarious."

Gosling didn't mind sharing the spotlight with his fellow nominee either, telling Frazier: "I mean, I'm happy for them, honestly, you know? Good for them."

Stone and Garfield have remained friendly exes since splitting in 2015. Garfield even gave Stone a standing ovation for her win on Sunday night.

