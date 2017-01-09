Self-Care Gifts That Will Instantly Lift Your Mood
The holidays seem as if they were years ago, don't they?
And it's only natural, after the high of vacation, presents and relaxing at home, to feel a bit bummed out about being back at work and having to get up early in the pitch black.
But if you're feeling extra low this winter, there are ways to perk yourself up.
That's why we put together a little gift guide to help you feel better about the long, dark days. (#TreatYoSelf.) From aromatherapy candles to oil-infused humidifiers, these gifts will lift your spirits, make you feel relaxed and help you see the silver lining to spring.
Of course, if you think you are struggling with depression, anxiety or other issues, it's always best to talk to a professional who can help you deal with your mental health.
Check out our gifts for self-care below:
VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier Pour a few drops of your favourite essential oil in the humidifier, turn it on, go to bed and wake up feeling refreshed and calm. Where to get it: Amazon.ca
Vanilla & Tonka Bean Scented Candle Dim the lights, put on some of your favourite music and light this candle, which will fill your room with a creamy aroma of vanilla and tonka bean, instantly making you feel more zen. Where to get it: The Body Shop
Self-Care Pocket Guide Take this book with you when you're on the go, or keep it at home, and have a leisurely time reading its words of encouragement and self-care while you fill it out with things you like to do. Where to get it: Etsy
For Teas Sake Zenmaster Tea Nourish your body with this delicious tea that will make you feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. Where to get it: Indigo
Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, by Cheryl Strayed This book, which collects Dear Sugar's best advice columns, will make anyone's spirits soar with her beautiful words and poignant truths about finding how we can live our best lives. Where to get it: Indigo
Take A Fitness Class New year, new you, right? If you're feeling down, instead of staying home, sign up for a new class to get your body moving. If you're not sure which class suits you best, grab a Class Pass so you can try multiple classes until you figure out which one you love.
Or Have A Trainer Come To You Going to the gym on your own can be intimidating so if you aren't ready to go it alone consider getting a trainer for the first few weeks. Some trainers even come to you. G Force is a personal training company that brings the workout to you. Personal trainers create specialized workouts for their clients and bring the equipment to client's homes, work places and even local parks.
Encouragement Cards These bright and cheery cards can be given to a special friend or loved one who is going through a tough time by letting them know you're there for them. But they're also a good reminder for you - that you too will be OK. Where to get it: Etsy
Grab A New Pair Of Sneakers And head outside for a walk, jog or run! Exercise is known to improve your mental health and mood, among a host of other benefits, so grab your gear and get moving! Where to get it: Running Room
Yoga Mat If you prefer to stay indoors, pick up a mat and practice some yoga poses and stretches. This will make you feel more centred and calm. Where to get it: Lululemon
Think Thermal If running on a treadmill makes you feel too much like a gerbil in a wheel consider taking your workout outdoors. Just don't forget to dress for the cold winter weather! Try Under Armours base gear to keep you going that extra mile.
Self-Care Nail Decals Brighten up your day with these adorable nail decals. Where to get it: Etsy
Hydrate Yourself With A S'Well Water Bottle Feeling not-so-great? It might be because you're just dehydrated. Fill up this beautiful water bottle with some H20 and fill your body with the good stuff. Where to get it: Indigo
Keep A Journal Write down short stories, thoughts, memories, goals or even small things that make you grateful. Writing it all down can put stuff into perspective and make you feel happy with what you have in life. Where to get it: Indigo
Go To The Spa Check out your local spa (we love Body Blitz in Toronto) and book some much-needed relaxation time. Try out the therapeutic waters for that extra "ohhhhh yeah" experience.
Self-Care Kit Remind yourself that you are special with this cute little self-care kit, which features a candle, a magnet that will remind you that you are important and a bottle filled with little notes full of self-care ideas. Where to get it: Etsy
Turn On A Meditation CD Want to meditate but not sure where to start? Try a guided meditation practice right in the comfort of your own home. Just a few minutes of daily meditation will make you feel grounded, calm and stress-free. Where to get it: Indigo