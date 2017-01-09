ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays seem as if they were years ago, don't they?

And it's only natural, after the high of vacation, presents and relaxing at home, to feel a bit bummed out about being back at work and having to get up early in the pitch black.

But if you're feeling extra low this winter, there are ways to perk yourself up.

That's why we put together a little gift guide to help you feel better about the long, dark days. (#TreatYoSelf.) From aromatherapy candles to oil-infused humidifiers, these gifts will lift your spirits, make you feel relaxed and help you see the silver lining to spring.

Of course, if you think you are struggling with depression, anxiety or other issues, it's always best to talk to a professional who can help you deal with your mental health.

Check out our gifts for self-care below: