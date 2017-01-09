ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Viola Davis presented her esteemed Hollywood colleague Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday night's Golden Globes, and gave us a speech many of us could relate to.

While recounting her history with the Academy Award-winning actress, the "How To Get Away With Murder" star noted that Streep's talent, both on and off screen, has made women from all walks of life, herself included, feel like they were "less alone" and "enough."

"Her artistry reminds us of the impact of what it means to be an artist, which is to make us feel less alone," Davis exclaimed.

The 51-year-old later concluded, "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me â€” my body, my face, my age â€” is enough. You encapsulate that great Emile Zola quote that if you ask me as an artist what I came into this world to do, I as an artist would say, I came to live out loud."

Spot on.

Watch the full clip below.