Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Viola Davis To Meryl Streep: 'You Make Me Feel That What I Have In Me.. Is Enough'

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Actress Viola Davis presented her esteemed Hollywood colleague Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday night's Golden Globes, and gave us a speech many of us could relate to.

While recounting her history with the Academy Award-winning actress, the "How To Get Away With Murder" star noted that Streep's talent, both on and off screen, has made women from all walks of life, herself included, feel like they were "less alone" and "enough."

viola davis

"Her artistry reminds us of the impact of what it means to be an artist, which is to make us feel less alone," Davis exclaimed.

The 51-year-old later concluded, "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me â€” my body, my face, my age â€” is enough. You encapsulate that great Emile Zola quote that if you ask me as an artist what I came into this world to do, I as an artist would say, I came to live out loud."

Spot on.

Watch the full clip below.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet
of
  • Emma Stone

  • Natalie Portman

  • Mandy Moore

  • Michelle Williams

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Amy Adams

  • Evan Rachel Wood

  • Anna Chlumsky

  • Sarah Paulson

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Viola Davis

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Issa Rae

  • Janelle Monae

  • Ruth Negga

  • Jessica Biel

  • Kerry Washington

  • Emily Ratajkowski

  • Angela Bassett

  • Brie Larson

  • Olivia Culpo

  • Giuliana Rancic

  • Priyanka Chopra

  • Lily Collins

  • Lola Kirke

  • Felicity Huffman

  • Kristin Cavallari

  • Felicity Jones

  • Sienna Miller

  • Gal Gadot

  • Anna Kendrick

  • Laura Dern

  • Judith Light

  • Zoe Saldana

  • Gina Rodriguez

  • Nicole Kidman

  • Naomi Campbell

  • Kristen Wiig

  • Annette Bening ÎºÎ±Î¹ Warren Beatty

  • Blake Lively

  • Kristen Bell

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations