Actor Ryan Gosling made all of us swoon over the weekend when he dedicated his Golden Globe win to his "lady."

The lady, of course, is his partner of four years actress Eva Mendes and on Monday, the 42-year-old mom of two responded in the most subtle way.

Posting a photo of "Moonlight" actress Janelle Monae on Instagram, the "Hitch" star included a sly reference to Gosling's acceptance speech for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in "La La Land."

"Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night....But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes," she wrote.

During his speech, the 36-year-old Canadian actor thanked his costar Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle, before getting super gushy about Mendes.

"My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't have taken all that on so I could have this experience, there would surely be somebody up here other than me... sweetheart, thank you," he said.

"The Notebook" actor also paid tribute to his wife's brother, Juan Carlos, who died of cancer in April 2016.



Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend 'The Place Beyond The Pines' premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012.

According to Vanity Fair, after the birth of his second daughter Amada Lee Gosling in April 2016, Gosling told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival he was a "lucky man."

“They really make me better... We couldn’t be happier, [my daughters] are so sweet.”

Gosling and Mendes began dating in Sept. 2011 and starred in the film "The Place Beyond the Pines" together.



Ryan Gosling arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.