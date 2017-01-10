Huffpost Canada Living ca
People Who Exercise On Weekends Have A Lower Risk Of Dying: Study

People who exercise mainly on the weekends can reap big benefits for their health, including a significantly lower risk of dying from cancer and heart disease than people who don't exercise at all, researchers said Monday.

Currently, experts recommend that people do 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

But no consensus has been reached on just how often a person needs to exercise, and whether activities should be done daily or condensed into one or two days.

The findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine showed there is a benefit for people who pack all of their exercise into one or two days of the week and are often referred to as "weekend warriors."

On average, these weekend warriors tended to be men and averaged 300 minutes of weekly exercise in one or two days, said the study.

Comparing weekend warriors to inactive adults, researchers found that those who exercised just one or two days a week saw about a 30 per cent lower risk of dying.

The risk of cardiovascular death for weekend warriors was 40 per cent lower and the risk of cancer death was 18 per cent lower than among inactive adults.

"It is very encouraging news that being physically active on just one or two occasions per week is associated with a lower risk of death, even among people who do some activity but don't quite meet recommended exercise levels," said senior author Emmanuel Stamatakis, associate professor at the University of Sydney.

"However, for optimal health benefits from physical activity it is always advisable to meet and exceed the physical activity recommendations."

The study stopped short of proving cause and effect.

It was based on nearly 64,000 people who filled out health surveys in Britain, and relied on self-reported exercise intensity and duration.

Researchers also cautioned that since 90 per cent of the respondents were white, the benefits of weekend exercise might not be generalizable to the entire population.

  • Lunge between stations

    Instead of dragging your feet over to the next workout station, try lunging across the gym. It will keep your heart rate up without wearing you out and keep your muscles warm.

  • Put frozen berries in your water bottle

    If your water bottle always ends up being unpleasantly lukewarm, put a handful of frozen berries in it. It will keep your water refreshingly cool as well as adding some flavour and a healthy sugar boost.

  • Don't watch the clock

    You don’t have to stay hours to make the most of your workout, watching the clock will only make it seem like a chore. Don’t wear a watch and keep going until you feel you’ve come to a natural stop.

  • Have a plan and stick to it for the first month

    Going to the gym with no structure is never going to get you motivated. Most gyms offer a free session with an instructor to create the right work out for you for the time you have. Write down each set you want to do and take this with you when you workout. You’ll feel a great satisfaction ticking off each set as you go.

  • Don't take your phone

    Exercising is a brilliant stress reliever; so don’t add to it by checking your work emails every five minutes. Phones are also a huge distraction so leave it in your locker; you can live without Twitter for an hour.

  • Mix it up

    If you’re bored of your workout it’s time to make some changes. Try going to some classes or going for a swim. Ask a member of staff about a piece of equipment you haven’t used before and give it go.

  • Don't just do cardio

    It can be very tempting to jump straight on the treadmill, set it for 45 minutes and stay there for the duration. Whilst cardio is great, mixing it with weight training will maximise your workout to make you leaner, fitter and stronger.

  • Wear nice workout gear

    If you go to the gym in an old baggy T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, you’re going to feel just as grotty. Treat yourself to some new gear and you’ll notice the difference, not only in your confidence, but also in your workout. Most decent workout gear is sweat-wicking so it will keep you fresh and cool.

  • Visit during off peak

    The peak times for most gyms are around 8am before work and 5.30-7pm after work. Try and squeeze half an hour in during your lunch break, go later in the evening or on a Sunday.

  • Get a good playlist

    The oldest trick in the book, but it really helps. Gym radio stations can get monotonous so create a playlist that really gets you moving. So you don’t get bored of the playlist, try making different ones for different stations.

  • Try and go with friends

    Get a close friend to come with you when you go to the gym and don’t flake on them. They’ll act as motivator and as well as helping with your workout. If you can talk to someone whilst running it will regulate your breath to make sure you’re not overexerting yourself.

  • Listen to an audiobook

    If you’re not a fan of the top 40, download an addictive audiobook or podcast and only allow yourself to listen to it when you’re at the gym.

  • Always keep a gym bag packed

    Even if you’re not planning on working out, take a packed gym bag to work or leave one in your car. That way if the mood takes you, you don’t have to go home first and give yourself the option to decide against it.

  • Don't sit between sets

    It’s common knowledge that standing burns a lot more calories than sitting down. It will also benefit you psychologically as it will let you focus on your work out instead of sitting down and allowing your mind to wander.

  • Make friends with the exercise ball

    Incorporating exercise balls into your workout is simple but extremely effective. Use them for crunches to improve your balance and raising and lowering one when squatting works your arms too.

