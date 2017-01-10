Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Landon Smith, Alberta Teen, Breaks Neck In Accident At Trampoline Park

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

An Alberta teen is in serious condition after an accident at a trampoline park.

The 18-year-old named Landon Smith is at the University of Alberta Hospital, and has undergone surgery for a broken neck and spinal cord damage. The injuries occurred when Smith jumped in a foam pit with a trampoline base at Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park, Alta.

landon smith

"It's a long road ahead for the kid," Jordan Smith, the teen's brother told The Huffington Post Canada, adding he will be in neuroscience ICU for several days and long-term effects aren't known yet.

"He has some feeling in parts of his legs and feet but no movement there yet. He's moving his arms and hand slightly though," Jordan said.

While his brother's health is the family's priority, Jordan says it's important people hear about Landon's experience — and hopefully learn from it.

"It's really important for people to realize that this could be anyone," he said. "In the matter of a couple seconds it could be them and the last thing I want is for this to happen to another family."

landon smith

Jump Park Trampoline acknowledged the incident on Facebook Monday, saying they are offering the family any support they can.

The venue explained that its foam pit follows industry standards. The post said that an inspection following the accident found nothing faulty with their equipment.

"We are committed to the safety of our guests and will continue to cause our equipment to be inspected on a daily basis as we have since we opened," it read.

landon smith

Trampoline parks have long been the cause of safety concerns. Experts routinely warn of hazards, but the parks are growing in popularity.

The International Association of Trampoline Parks estimated that about 50 million North Americans visited them in 2015, according to NPR. The popularity is contrasted by American Academy of Pediatrics "strongly" discouraging the use of trampolines.

A report by the Canadian Paediatric Society raised similar concerns, saying trampoline injuries are usually more severe than those from other sports and recreational activities.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Safety Tips For Roller Coaster Riders
of
  • Dress Safely

    According to the New York State Department of Labor always make sure you have don't have any loose ends. Secure your clothing, jewelry and even hair before stepping onto a ride to ensure that nothing gets tangled up in the roller coaster.

  • Listen To The Signs

    According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions don't overlook the listed age, height, weight and health restrictions. They are there for a reason and in ignoring them, you drastically increase your risk of getting injured.

  • Keep Your Hands And Feet Inside the Ride

    As reported by Parade.com It is extremely important that you keep your head, hands, arms legs and feet inside the ride at all times. Limit movement as much as possible to enjoy the ride.

  • Keep Your Eyes Looking Forward

    According to the New York Department of Labor, to prevent neck injuries, one should always keep their eyes looking forward to protect against quick accelerations and direction changes.

  • Don't Be Afraid To Voice A Concern

    As stated on the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions website, if you see or feel like there is something wrong with the ride do not be afraid to report it to an employee. Speak up immediately!

  • Wait To Unbuckle

    Wait until you are told to unbuckle your safety belt/bar/harness etc. According to Parade.com it is extremely important that you not preemptively unbuckle your seatbelt because rides coming to false stops or not being secured can lead to serious injury.

  • Don't Force It

    Even though you probably just want your friend to experience the joy you get out of amusement park rides, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attraction's amusement park safety tips, you should never force anyone to go on a ride that they don't want to because it might cause them to behave unsafely.

  • Don't Go Where You Don't Belong

    According to Themeparkinsider.com, you should never enter an area that is clearly restricted. Do not climb fences or walk through unidentified gates. If you drop a personal item from a ride make sure that you ask an employee to help retrieve it, but never try to get back yourself.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations