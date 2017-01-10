Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Golden Globes 2017: Lola Kirke Subtly Stole The Show With Her Armpit Hair And 'F**k Paul Ryan' Pin

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The 2017 Golden Globes now seem like a distant memory.

But now that we've celebrated the winners from Sunday evening and watched that clip of Emma Stone awkwardly hugging "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle about one hundred times, it's time to talk about an actress who subtly got political on the red carpet.

Wearing a pastel pink Andrew Gn gown covered in embroidered flowers, "Mozart in the Jungle" actress Lola Kirke accessorized her look unlike any other: with a small pin that read "Fuck Paul Ryan."

631240508
Actress Lola Kirke attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an interview with Elle, the 26-year-old explained why she decided to wear the pin.

"Paul Ryan is talking about defunding Planned Parenthood. I think that, along with a number of other decisions that are being talked about being made by the new administration, is atrocious," she explained.

"As a person with a platform, no matter what size it is, I think it's important to share your views and maybe elevate people that might agree with you, that maybe won't feel like they can have the same voice. My body my choice, your body your choice."

lola kirke golden globes

And if you thought Lola's pin was just something she threw on last minute to make a statement, think again.

According to Kirke — who's the younger sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke — the "Fuck Ryan Paul" accessory was custom made for her dress, matching the pink tones of the gown.

"My stylist and her son made them for me," she told Elle. "They made me one in the Planned Parenthood colours yesterday that I was wearing. I'm sure there will be other issues to support, but this one is really important."

Yup, Meryl Streep wasn't the only one to make a political statement at the award show.

lola kirke pin
Actress Lola Kirke attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lola's awesome pin may have stolen the show, but we're also applauding the actress for ditching traditional beauty standards on the red carpet by flaunting her armpit hair.


"Ok! Now I'm really ready. Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn't send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," Kirke wrote on Instagram.

Continue to do you, girl. We love it.

For more red carpet looks from the 2017 Golden Globes, check out the slideshow below:

Close
Golden Globes 2017: All The Red Carpet Looks
of
  • Luciana Bozan Barroso and Matt Damon

  • Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

  • Cuba Gooding Jr.

  • Rami Malek

  • Chris Pine

  • Naomie Harris

  • Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali

  • Claire Foy

  • Christian Slater

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson

  • Tom Hiddleston

  • Viola Davis

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Ryan Gosling

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Matt Bomer

  • Jessica Chastain

  • Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet

  • Eddie Redmayne

  • Gina Rodriguez

  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

  • Monica Bellucci

  • Jonah Hill

  • Kasia Tambor and Jeffrey Tambor

  • Heidi Klum

  • Emma Stone

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Jimmy Fallon

  • Kristen Wiig

  • Sarah Jessica Parker

  • Naomi Campbell

  • Evan Rachel Wood

  • Michael Keaton

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

  • Donald Glover

  • Sofia Vergara

  • Gillian Anderson

  • Laura Dern

  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

  • Gal Gadot

  • John Travolta and Kelly Preston

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

  • Dev Patel

  • Matt Bomer

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • Winona Ryder

  • David Schwimmer

  • Issa Rae

  • Kerry Washington

  • Sophie Turner

  • Christine Kludjian and Carl Weathers

  • Sienna Miller

  • Thandie Newton

  • Riley Keough

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Maisie Williams

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Anna Kendrick

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Brie Larson

  • Janelle Monae

  • Michelle Williams

  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

  • Zoe Saldana

  • Judith Light

  • Tom Ford

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Simone Biles

  • Priyanka Chopra

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Milo Ventimiglia

  • Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

  • Octavia Spencer

  • Natalie Portman

  • Ashton Sanders

  • 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Amy Adams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Praya Lundberg

  • Mandy Moore

  • Amara Karan

  • Ruth Negga

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Iggy Pop

  • Kristen Bell

  • Felicity Jones

  • Millie Bobby Brown

  • Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg

  • Ron Cephas Jones

  • Teresa Palmer

  • Chrissy Metz

  • Regina King

  • Trace Lysette

  • Susan Kelechi Watson

  • Trevante Rhodes

  • Kristin Cavallari

  • Felicity Huffman

  • Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo

  • Amy Landecker

  • Gwendoline Christie

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

  • Kathryn Han

  • Olivia Culpo

  • Lily Collins

  • Emily Ratajkowski

  • Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

  • Karrueche Tran

  • Lola Kirke

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Anna Chlumsky

  • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

  • Questlove

  • Zazie Beetz

  • Brian Tyree Henry

  • LaKeith Stanfield

  • Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Sophia Stallone

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

 

Conversations