The 2017 Golden Globes now seem like a distant memory.

But now that we've celebrated the winners from Sunday evening and watched that clip of Emma Stone awkwardly hugging "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle about one hundred times, it's time to talk about an actress who subtly got political on the red carpet.

Wearing a pastel pink Andrew Gn gown covered in embroidered flowers, "Mozart in the Jungle" actress Lola Kirke accessorized her look unlike any other: with a small pin that read "Fuck Paul Ryan."



Actress Lola Kirke attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an interview with Elle, the 26-year-old explained why she decided to wear the pin.

"Paul Ryan is talking about defunding Planned Parenthood. I think that, along with a number of other decisions that are being talked about being made by the new administration, is atrocious," she explained.

"As a person with a platform, no matter what size it is, I think it's important to share your views and maybe elevate people that might agree with you, that maybe won't feel like they can have the same voice. My body my choice, your body your choice."

And if you thought Lola's pin was just something she threw on last minute to make a statement, think again.

According to Kirke — who's the younger sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke — the "Fuck Ryan Paul" accessory was custom made for her dress, matching the pink tones of the gown.

"My stylist and her son made them for me," she told Elle. "They made me one in the Planned Parenthood colours yesterday that I was wearing. I'm sure there will be other issues to support, but this one is really important."

Yup, Meryl Streep wasn't the only one to make a political statement at the award show.



Lola's awesome pin may have stolen the show, but we're also applauding the actress for ditching traditional beauty standards on the red carpet by flaunting her armpit hair.

Check out Lola Kirke's unshaven armpit at the Golden Globes 2017 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8Bb8yaHxuN — Chat with Nina (@chatwithnina_ng) January 9, 2017

"Ok! Now I'm really ready. Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn't send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," Kirke wrote on Instagram.

Continue to do you, girl. We love it.

