There's a story behind everyone's skin. And L'Oreal Paris is celebrating that in their most diverse campaign to date.

During the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, L'Oréal debuted a new "True Match" foundation campaign called "Your Skin, Your Story," starring none other than actress and transgender activist Hari Nef and a very pregnant Blake Lively.

The commercial, which is being praised for its display of diversity and representation, features models, influencers and actors of all ethnic backgrounds and skin tones displaying True Match foundation's 33 shades.

Thanks to @loreal for bringing important trans representation to your campaigns and the #GoldenGlobes broadcast. #truematch https://t.co/UoAAOP885t — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) January 9, 2017

"L'Oréal Paris is a brand fueled by a mission to empower everyone to own and embrace their individual beauty and intrinsic worth," said Tim Coolican, deputy general manager, L'Oréal Paris USA, in a press release. "By featuring a diverse blend of individuals and illustrating their individual skin stories, our new True Match campaign celebrates the power and beauty of feeling comfortable in your own skin."

The campaign also stars Darnell Bernard, the first male to represent L'Oréal makeup. This comes after both Maybelline and CoverGirl introduced male ambassadors to their brand in the past few months.

It's here! I am so happy to share with you my participation as the first male to represent @lorealmakeup #truematch #makeup in the US alongside these beautiful people. Please tune into the Golden Globes tonight to see the commercial's debut! #truematch #Worthit ❤❤ A video posted by Darnell Bernard 33 (@darnellbernard33) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:38am PST

It's another diverse win for the beauty world.

Let's keep this representation coming.

