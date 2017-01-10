Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

L'Oréal Paris Debuts 'Your Skin, Your Story' Campaign Starring Hari Nef And Blake Lively

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

There's a story behind everyone's skin. And L'Oreal Paris is celebrating that in their most diverse campaign to date.

During the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, L'Oréal debuted a new "True Match" foundation campaign called "Your Skin, Your Story," starring none other than actress and transgender activist Hari Nef and a very pregnant Blake Lively.

The commercial, which is being praised for its display of diversity and representation, features models, influencers and actors of all ethnic backgrounds and skin tones displaying True Match foundation's 33 shades.


"L'Oréal Paris is a brand fueled by a mission to empower everyone to own and embrace their individual beauty and intrinsic worth," said Tim Coolican, deputy general manager, L'Oréal Paris USA, in a press release. "By featuring a diverse blend of individuals and illustrating their individual skin stories, our new True Match campaign celebrates the power and beauty of feeling comfortable in your own skin."

" 'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful." -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch LINK IN BIO FOR A SNEAK PEAK 🎉😊🎩💋

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


The campaign also stars Darnell Bernard, the first male to represent L'Oréal makeup. This comes after both Maybelline and CoverGirl introduced male ambassadors to their brand in the past few months.


It's another diverse win for the beauty world.

loreal paris true match

Let's keep this representation coming.

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Foundations For Dark Skin Tones
of
  • NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

    NARS' All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation comes in 20 shades, including darker hues with yellow, red, golden and espresso undertones. Its oil-free formula gives weightless, natural-looking coverage and delivers up to 16 hours of wear, so you'll never have to worry about re-applying. $57. Available at all NARS retailers. (Sephora, Hudson's Bay, Holt Renfrew and Murale) and narscosmetics.com.

  • Black Up Cosmetics Cream To Powder Foundation

    Black Up is one of the first makeup artist-created beauty lines for women of colour, so naturally it's a top pick in our roundup. Their Cream To Powder foundation goes on creamy and transforms to a silky powder with a matte finish. It also comes in a range of 16 shades with some of the darkest swatches on the market. $41. Available at blackupcosmetics.com.

  • Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation SPF15

    This hypoallergenic foundation stick features Broad-Spectrum SPF15 and delivers maximum coverage for perfect, even skin tone. Plus, the portable stick makes it perfect for throwing in your bag in case you need any touch-ups. $9.95. Get it here.

  • CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-In-1 Foundation

    For all the lazy gals out there (don't worry, we don't judge!) who want the simplest makeup routine possible, try Covergirl's Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 foundation. Its long-lasting formula has a built-in primer and concealer and includes broad spectrum SPF 20. So go ahead, and catch those extra zzz's. $14.99. Available at mass retailers across Canada.

  • Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

    This moisturizing foundation and concealer combo is suitable for all skin types and gives lightweight, natural coverage without clogging pores. $34. Available at Clinique counters.

  • Yves Saint Laurent Le Teint Touche Eclat Illuminating Foundation SPF 19

    Taking the technology of its iconic Touche Eclat, this YSL Beauty foundation targets shadowy areas and highlights the contours of the face to conceal imperfections while enhancing the skin's natural beauty. $62. Available at Yves Saint Laurent counters and Sephora.

  • Urbay Decay Naked Skin Ultra Definition Powder Foundation

    This velvety formula provides weightless, buildable coverage that can be applied both wet and dry. Available in three darker shades, the hues work along with your skin's undertone so you can find your perfect match. $43. Available at Sephora.

  • Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme

    For women looking for full, yet breathable coverage, try this formula from Becca Cosmetics. It features a balance of 21 per cent pure pigment and 22 per cent water, as opposed to the typical formula with 10 to 15 per cent pigment and 5 to 10 per cent water. It comes in five different shades for darker skin tones and the brand offers "Beauty Stylists" to help you find your perfect match. $53. Available at Sephora.

  • MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

    MAC Cosmetics is known for its impressive shade range, and its Studio Fix Fluid foundation is no exception. Available in 35 shades, you're bound to find one to match your complexion perfectly. $32. Available at MAC.

  • IMAN Second To None Luminous Foundation

    Created by supermodel Iman, her eponymous makeup line is designed for African American, Asian, Latina and multi-cultural women with skin tones in a myriad of shades. The brand's luminous foundation has a versatile wet/dry formula that evens out skin tone and texture by deflecting light from imperfections. Supermodel in a compact -- literally. $16. Available at Ulta.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations