Read the story here.
Read her story here.
Total weight lost: 82 pounds.
Total weight lost: 50 pounds.
Total weight lost: 81 pounds.
Total weight lost: 95 pounds.
Total weight lost: 27 pounds.
Total weight lost: 97.6 pounds.
Total weight lost: 69 pounds.
Total weight lost: 85 pounds
Total weight lost: 40 pounds.
Total weight lost: 111 pounds.
Total weight lost: 110 pounds.
Total weight lost: 70 pounds.
Total weight lost: 175 pounds.
Total weight lost: 27 pounds.
Total weight lost: 30 pounds.
Total weight lost: 180 pounds.
Total weight lost: 155 pounds.
Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.
Total weight lost: 155 pounds.
Total weight lost: 115 pounds.
Total weight lost: 81 pounds.
Total weight lost: 186 pounds.
Total weight lost: 110 pounds.
Total weight lost: 65 pounds.
Total weight lost: 150 pounds.
Total weight lost: 51 pounds.
Read Dawn's story here.
Read the story here.
Read Patricia's story here.
Read Patricia's story here.
Read Candis' story here
Read Candis' story here.
Read Rob's story here
Read Rob's story here
Read the story here!
Read the story here!
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read her story here.
Read her story here.
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read the story here.
Read Ali's story here.
Read Ali's story here.
Read Madiha's story here.
Read Madiha's story here.
Read DJ's story here.
Read DJ's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Rosemarie's story here.
Read Rosemarie's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Debbie's story here.
Read Debbie's story here.
Read Jessica's story here.
Read Jessica's story here.
Read Andrea's story here.
Read Andrea's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Jarvis's story here.
Read Jarvis's story here.
Read Lori and Ed's story here.
Read Lori and Ed's story here.
Read Tricia's story here.
Read Tricia's story here.
Read Zachary's story here.
Read Zachary's story here.
Read Jessica's story here.
Read Jessica's story here.
Read Ana's story here.
Read Ana's story here.
Read Cristina's story here.
Read Cristina's story here.
Read Sara's story here.
Read Sara's story here.
Read Katie's story here.
Read Katie's story here.
Read Jen's story here.
Read Jen's story here.
Read Dannii's story here.
Read Dannii's story here.
Read Mindy's story here.
Read Mindy's story here.
Read Claire's story here.
Read Claire's story here.
Read Shawn's story here.
Read Shawn's story here.
Read Lori's story here.
Read Lori's story here.
Read Olivia's story here.
Read Olivia's story here.
Read Danny's story here.
Read Danny's story here.
Read Hannah's story here.
Read Hannah's story here.
Read Janaye's story here.
Read Janaye's story here.
Read Michelle's story here.
Read Michelle's story here.
Read Laurie's story here.
Read Laurie's story here.
Read Melissa's story here.
Read Melissa's story here.
Read Scott's story here.
Read Scott's story here.
Read Betty Lou's story here.
Read Betty Lou's story here.
Read Eli's story here.
Read Eli's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Ella's story here.
Read Ella's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Aja's story here.
Read Aja's story here.
Read Joan's story here.
Read Joan's story here.
Read April's story here.
Read April's story here.
Read William's story here.
Read William's story here.
Read Jim's story here.
Read Jim's story here.
Read Joseph's story here.
Read Joseph's story here.
Read Andrew's story here.
Read Andrew's story here.
Read Robert's story here.
Read Robert's story here.
Read Stephanie's story here.
Read Stephanie's story here.
Read Jill's story here.
Read Jill's story here.
Read Brittany's story here.
Read Brittany's story here.
Read Rebekah's story here.
Read Rebekah's story here.
Read Rosie Rose's story here.
Read Rosie Rose's story here.
Read Elise's story here.
Read Elise's story here.
Read Jennie's story here.
Read Jennie's story here.
Read Michael's story here.
Read Michael's story here.
Read Jane's story here.
Read Jane's story here.
Read Erikka's story here.
Read Erikka's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read Gina's story here.
Read Gina's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Danielle's story here.
Read Danielle's story here.
Read Lisa's story here.
Read Lisa's story here.
Read Kay's story here.
Read Kay's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Samantha's story here.
Read Samantha's story here.
Read Fabiana's story here.
Read Fabiana's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Holly's story here.
Read Holly's story here.
Read Dan's story here.
Read Richie's story here.
Read Dan's story here.
Read Richie's story here.
Read Kishan's story here.
Read Kishan's story here.
Read Pamela's story here.
Read Pamela's story here.
Read Elliott's story here.
Read Elliott's story here.
Read Lindsay's story here.
Read Lindsay's story here.
Read Erica's story here.
Read Erica's story here.
Read Angie's story here.
Read Angie's story here.
Read Marlon's story here.
Read Marlon's story here.
Read Cathy's story here.
Read Cathy's story here.
Read Dave's story here.
Read Dave's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Corinne's story here.
Read Corinne's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read Jerome's story here.
Read Jerome's story here.
Read Katie's story here.
Read Katie's story here.
Read Kiera's story here.
Read Kiera's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read Chris's story here.
Read John's story here.
Read John's story here.
Read Wiltrina's story here.
Read Wiltrina's story here.
Read Kris's story here.
Read Kris's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Jenny's story here.
Read Jenny's story here.
Read Daniel's story here.
Read Daniel's story here.
Read Bernita's story here.
Read Bernita's story here.
Read Brad's story here.
Read Brad's story here.
Read Pam's story here.
Read Pam's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Jennifer's story here.
Read Derek's story here.
Read Derek's story here.
Read Yariza's story here.
Read Yariza's story here.
Read Stacy's story here.
Read Stacy's story here.
Read Jase's story here.
Read Jase's story here.
Read Sarah's story here.
Read Sarah's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Matthew's story here.
Read Cherie's story here.
Read Cherie's story here.
Read Ryan's story here.
Read Ryan's story here.
Read Suzi's story here.
Read Suzi's story here.
Read Corey's story here.
Read Corey's story here.
Read Richard's story here.
Read Richard's story here.
Read Jaime's story here.
Read Jaime's story here.
Read Vicki's story here.
Read Vicki's story here.
Read Latrice's story here.
Read Latrice's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Allison's story here.
Read Allison's story here.
Read Crystal's story here.
Read Crystal's story here.
Read Sylvia's story here.
Read Sylvia's story here.
Read Michele's story here.
Read Michele's story here.
Ready Stephanie's story here.
Ready Stephanie's story here.
Read Ruby's story here.
Read Ruby's story here.
Read Chander's story here.
Read Chander's story here.
Read Aaron's story here.
Read Aaron's story here.
Read Raul's story here.
Read Raul's story here.
Ready Tammy's story here.
Ready Tammy's story here.
Read Jason's story here.
Read Jason's story here.
Read Meghan's story here.
Read Meghan's story here.
Read their story here.
Read their story here.
Read Ellen's story here.
Read Ellen's story here.
Read Chad's story here.
Read Chad's story here.
Read Caroline's story here.
Read Caroline's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Jeannette's story here.
Read Jeannette's story here.
Read Janis's story here.
Read Janis's story here.
Read Gabe's story here.
Read Gabe's story here.
Read Alicia's story here.
Read Alicia's story here.
Read Natt's story here.
Read Natt's story here.
Read Iris's story here.
Read Iris's story here.
Read Ashley's story here.
Read Ashley's story here.
Read Jacquelyn's story here.
Read Jacquelyn's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Colene's story here.
Read Colene's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Heather's story here.
Read Barbara's story here.
Read Barbara's story here.
Read Keith's story here.
Read Keith's story here.
Read Melissa's story here.
Read Melissa's story here.
Read Brooke's story here.
Read Brooke's story here.
Read Condola's story here.
Read Condola's story here.
Read Jeremiah's story here.
Read Jeremiah's story here.
Read Nancy's story here.
Read Nancy's story here.
Read Stevie's story here.
Read Stevie's story here.
Read Jen's story here.
Read Jen's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Maritza's story here.
Read Maritza's story here.
Read Giuseppe's story here.
Read Giuseppe's story here.
Read Paco's story here.
Read Paco's story here.
Read Hattie's story here.
Read Hattie's story here.
Read Yvette's story here.
Read Yvette's story here.
Read Mark's story here.
Read Mark's story here.
Read Trevor's story here.
Read Trevor's story here.
Read Anthony's story here.
Read Anthony's story here.
Read Cory's story here.
Read Cory's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Tom's story here.
Read Alex's story here.
Read Alex's story here.
Read Ben's story here.
Read Ben's story here.
Read Emily's story here.
Read Emily's story here.
Read Fred's story here.
Read Fred's story here.
Read Ann's story here.
Read Ann's story here.
Read Kristine's story here.
Read Kristine's story here.
Read John's story here.
Read John's story here.
Read Amanda's story here.
Read Amanda's story here.
Read Hiram's story here.
Read Hiram's story here.
Read Jennie's story here.
Read Jennie's story here.
Read Caroline's story here.
Read Caroline's story here.
Read Amanda's story here.
Read Amanda's story here.
Read Laura's story here.
Read Laura's story here.
Read Elizabeth's story here.
Read Elizabeth's story here.
Read Lyndsey's story here.
Read Lyndsey's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Natasha's story here.
Read Alison's story here.
Read Alison's story here.
Read Troy's story here.
Read Troy's story here.
Read Jason's story here.
Read Jason's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Kim's story here.
Read Jaylene's story here.
Read Jaylene's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Brian's story here.
Read Edward's story here.
Read Edward's story here.
Read Elizabeth's story here.
Read Elizabeth's story here.