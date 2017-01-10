ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping for plus-size clothing is a challenge, especially when 67 per cent of women are size 14 and up, and only 9 per cent of clothing made is actually for these women.

This percentage drops drastically if you happen to be over a size 24. The market as a whole does not seem to cater to these women.

But there has been a change in recent years as brands have begun to see the need for more plus-size options, with some expanding their size range, as well as new brands popping up who cater to the full size range.

Here are some of our favourite brands that are more inclusive in their size ranges for women above a size 24:

Brands That Carry Size 26 and Up

Society+ Co-founded by popular plus-size blogger Jessica Kane, each piece is designed and sampled by Kane, who is size 26/28, with curvy women in mind for each piece. The sizes range from 14 to 32, with some of their famous tutus even going up to size 36.

eShakti eShakti makes pieces made to order, so you can customize everything from sleeve type, to hemlines, to neckline. The best part is that not only do they make designs sizes 0 to 36, but you can have the items made in custom sizes based on your measurements.

Torrid This summer Torrid made a splash by shooting a jean campaign featuring models wearing each size between 10 and 30. This extended size range is even more inclusive than before.

Penningtons The Canadian plus-size retailer carries sizes 14 to 34 or X to 6X. It is also the exclusive Canadian retailer for the brands Melissa McCarthy Seven 7 and the MBLM collection by model Tess Holliday.

Smart Glamour One-woman show Mallorie Dunn over at Smart Glamour does everything from designing and sewing to marketing and even shipping. Each of her designs come in a full size range from XXS to 6X, and can be customized based on bust to waist ratio, hem length, sleeve length, and more.

Ashley Stewart Ashley Stewart has been a huge part of the plus-size world since 1991, and has since added extended sizes, from size 28 to 32.

Addition Elle Just this month Canadian plus-size brand Addition Elle began carrying size 26 in all styles online. Their latest campaign announcing the new extended sizes was modelled by Courtney Mina.

Yours Yours Clothing carries sizes 14 through 34. On their site, you can shop many brands, as well as their in-house line, which includes clothing, footwear, accessories and even lingerie up to K cup and Size 56.

Avenue Avenue carries clothing in sizes 14 to 36, and has a fantastic selection of footwear and accessories. This brand also specializes in fit, carrying petite, regular and tall fits.

Kiyonna Kiyonna carries clothing in sizes 10 to 32 and are known for their signature wrap dress silhouette. They also carry a bridal line for up to size 32.

