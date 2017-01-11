Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Obama Farewell Address: Beautiful Reason Malia Was Moved To Tears

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Many tears were shed during Barack Obama's farewell address on Tuesday night. But perhaps the most touching moment was when his eldest daughter, Malia, choked backed her emotions when her dad said just one name toward the end of his speech: "Michelle."

After declaring the name of his wife, the entire room got to their feet to give the First Lady a standing ovation. FLOTUS remained seated and silently mouthed the words "I love you" to her husband.

Then Obama launched into a beautiful tribute while 18-year-old Malia wiped tears from her face.

malia obama

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside.

For the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but you've been my best friend.

You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour."

At this point, everyone was back on their feet, cheering, and Obama had to dab at his eyes and take a moment to compose himself.

"You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."

Then it was Malia and Sasha's turn.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women," Obama continued. "You are smart and you are beautiful but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you bore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad."

With her mom's arm around her, Malia remained poised, but it was obvious she took her dad's poignant words to heart.

malia obama

Unfortunately, Sasha, 15, wasn't able to attend the speech because she had an exam on Wednesday morning to study for.

malia obama

There is no doubt this family will be missed.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Malia & Sasha Obama Through The Years
of
  • 2009

    Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7, listen to their father read Where the Wild Things Are at the 2009 Easter Egg Roll.

  • 2009

    Malia and Sasha pose with their parents, U.S. President Barack Obama and first Lady Michelle Obama, in the Green Room of the White House.

  • 2009

    President Obama kisses his 11-year-old daughter Malia on the head during a Fourth of July party at the White House.

  • 2009

    Obama smiles as he speaks alongside his daughters during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony for Thanksgiving.

  • 2010

    Obama watches a performance with his wife and daughters during the Christmas in Washington Celebration. Here, Malia is 12 and Sasha is nine.

  • 2011

    Obama and his daughters join volunteers singing Happy Birthday to First Lady Michelle Obama.

  • 2011

    President Obama walks with his family to St. John's Church in Washington.

  • 2011

    Portrait of the Obama family sitting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Here, Malia is 13 and Sasha is 10.

  • 2012

    Obama and his daughters watch on television as First Lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

  • 2012

    Malia, Sasha and their mother smile as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama accept the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination in September 2012.

  • 2012

    Obama and his 11-year-old daughter Sasha board Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

  • 2012

    Obama laughs with his daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, as he pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House.

  • 2012

    Obama laughs with his daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, as he pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House.

  • 2012

    Obama and his daughters visit One More Page bookstore in Arlington, Virginia.

  • 2013

    U.S. first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage with her daughters at the Kids Inaugural concert for children and military families in January 2013.

  • 2013

    Sasha, Malia and Michelle Obama smile ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies for U.S. President Barack Obama in January 2013.

  • 2013

    Malia and Sasha Obama smile before swearing-in ceremonies for U.S. President Obama.

  • 2013

    The Obama family holds hands as they walk from the White House to St. John's Church for Sunday services.

  • 2013

    Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia, 15, and Sasha, 12, stand onstage during remarks by President Obama for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program.

  • 2014

    Sasha and Malia make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in August 2014.

  • 2014

    Obama and his daughters depart the White House for the presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland.

  • 2014

    Obama's daughters listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House in Washington.

  • 2014

    Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, speak onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum.

  • 2014

    Obama and his family speak onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum.

  • 2015

    U.S. first lady Michelle Obama leaving the Churchill War Rooms with her daughters Malia and Sasha in London, England.

  • 2015

    Malia and Sasha greet Pope Francis upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in September 2015.

  • 2015

    President Barack Obama, standing with his daughters, Sasha, 14, and Malia, 17, speaks about pardoning Abe, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony.

  • 2015

    Obama's daughters share a laugh on the Ellipse of the National Mall in Washington, DC.

  • 2016

    Malia Obama, 17, attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

  • 2016

    Sasha, 14, Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

  • 2016

    Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

  • 2016

    Morocco's King Mohammed VI wife Princess Lalla Selma (rear right) welcomes U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (left) and daughters Malia, 17, and Sasha, 15, at Menara Airport in Marrakech, Morocco.

  • 2016

    President Obama hugs and sings "Happy Birthday" to his daughter Malia Obama on stage during an Independence Day celebration. Malia is now 18.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations