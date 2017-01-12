ADVERTISEMENT

Louisiana mom LaQueena Hunter Grover has a good reason for not wanting any more children: she just gave birth to a whopping 14-pound baby!

The new mom was shocked when she welcomed her son, Loyalty Adonis, on Dec. 6, weighing 14.1 pounds and measuring 22 inches long.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped. He was like, ‘That’s a big baby,’” Grover told WDSU.

“I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

According to the mom, her first two kids weighed a little over seven pounds – which is roughly the weight of an average newborn – and her third weighed 11.9 pounds, so she was not expecting her fourth to be so big.

Describing Loyalty’s size, she said: “He wears a Size 3 Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a Size 1 as a newborn. He wears three-to-six-month-old clothes and he wears some six-to-nine-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds.”

But despite his big size, the baby boy is perfectly healthy. After spending 27 days in the NICU, the infant was sent home with his family.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants,” Grover said of her son’s personality. “He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry.”

Now that her little one is here, the mom-of-four says she doesn’t plan on having any more kids.

While Loyalty is certainly the biggest baby born in 2017 thus far, he hasn’t broken last year’s record of 15 pounds.

That baby girl was born to a 19-year-old mom in Karnataka, India, via C-section. The infant's birth weight was the same as an average six-month-old, the Daily Mail reports.