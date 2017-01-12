Huffpost Canada Living ca
Email Management Doesn't Have To Consume Your Life If You Follow These 5 Tips

Let's face it: Email inboxes can quickly spiral into a disarray in a matter of days. But while it's overwhelming dealing with email when the unread counter creeps into the three or four digit range, it's not impossible.

Thankfully productivity experts have developed some tried-and-true methods to decluttering your inbox. While they won't stop the daily deluge of emails, there are simple ways to become smarter, focused and efficient with dealing with all those messages.

Watch the video above to see which tips are right for you and your style of organization.

Do you have any tips on how you keep your messages in order? Let us know in the comments below.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

  • Get Organized With Labels

    Once you get a taste of labels, you'll never want to go back to using folders. Gmail's labels function like tags, so something that's both important and related to family can be labeled as such. This saves you from having to throw it into a complicated tree of folders and remember later where you put it. To start, set some up for finances, family, friends, events, bills and social networking updates. Add colors to the labels to make it easier to browse your email at a glance.

  • Set Up Filters--You'll Be Glad You Did

    A half hour spent setting up smart filters will instantly curb inbox clutter. Think of it as your first line of defense for cutting back on non-essential emails about subscription reminders, Twitter updates, newsletters and other automated messages. Almost all of it can (and should) be quickly whisked away, labeled automatically before it hits your inbox, and saved for later. To access, head to Gmail's Settings > Filters, where you'll be able to manage current filters and create new ones. You can also use any email message as a starting point. Click the More Actions button and select Filter Messages Like These.

  • Combine Filters And Labels

    It's Gmail's incredibly powerful ability to combine filters and labels that makes it our email client of choice. With the two working together, you can, for example, automatically label all email coming in from your friends as important, while labeling Netflix disc updates and sending them straight to the Archives. And, fortunately, it's incredibly easy. We recommend setting up filters to auto-label certain emails, and then have non-essentials skip your inbox -- you can always check them later under their label. A few ideas: all mailing lists and deals get a special tag and automatically skip the inbox, family members can get a label, and all social media updates from Facebook, Twitter and other services skip the Inbox and get labeled.

  • Power Through Your Inbox

    You've been there before, unable to move while staring at an overflowing inbox. This might seem incredibly obvious, but just start moving through it. As you come to a new message, either quickly respond, trash or archive it, or label it as "needs responding" if you don't have time to deal with it now. Once you've got Gmail's key commands down (we'll get to this later), you should be able to move through a packed inbox in 10 to 15 minutes, and once everything is processed, you'll be able to attend to the messages that really matter. Merlin Mann's observation from 5 years ago are just as apt today: "The dirty little secret, of course, is that you don't do it by responding to each of those emails but by ruthlessly processing them."

  • Archive, Archive, Archive

    Learn to love the Archive button (or key command 'e'). Once you get in the habit of processing your email, you'll find many messages can simply be read, labeled, and archived. And, of course, you can always use search to find it again. If you're continually archiving the same type of message, consider setting up a filter.

  • View Multiple Inboxes At Once

    The Gmail Labs Multiple Inbox tool reorganizes how your mail is displayed. Head to Gmail's Settings > Labs to turn it on, and then a new Multiple Inboxes tab will show up in the settings pane. Instead of a single list of email, Multiple Inbox displays multiple inboxes -- go figure -- for quickly catching up on your important emails. We recommend setting one up for un-processed email, one for "must respond" and another for upcoming events.

  • Get Your Labels Under Control

    Keep your sidebar labels pruned to only the essentials. You probably don't need to be checking your Netflix updates or SkyMiles numbers daily, so click and drag those into the "More" section. This leaves your sidebar streamlined with just the most important labels (e.g. finances, family, must respond and events).

  • Learn The Key Commands

    Reaching for the mouse each time you want to archive a message or move to a new one simply adds up over the time. Tap Shift-? to bring up Gmail's handy keyboard command overlay, and take the time to memorize shortcuts for jumping to the next message (j), instantly archiving the current message (e) and quick replying (r).

  • Turn Off GChat

    Chat might be essential to the modern workplace, but it's only going to serve as a distraction if you're trying to make a dent in your inbox. You can disable it under Settings.

