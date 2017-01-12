ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to style, Kate Middleton is just like us.

Well, kind of. She did spend a lot on her wardrobe in 2016. And by a lot we mean her India tour wardrobe was valued at $50,000, whereas her Canadian tour wardrobe was worth around $100,000.



Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends a Goverment of British Columbia reception at Government House on September 26, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

Wowza.

But, hey? When you're the Duchess of Cambridge and have to travel the world fulfilling royal duties, you need to look good, right? Right!

But on the regular, Catherine has proved time and time again that you can look totally chic at an affordable price.

Take these Gap skinny ankle trousers for example:

The mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore them as she visited the Eden Project in Cornwall, England with Prince William back in September. And hold you're breath, everyone — the trendy pants retail for a mere $23.

From Gap to Zara to Topshop, Kate is finding fashionable bargains that we too can get our hands on.

To see all of the Duchess' cheapest outfits, check out the video above!

