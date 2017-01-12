ADVERTISEMENT

Portland, Ore., was hit with a massive blizzard this week, forcing the Oregon Zoo to shut down to visitors on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 30 centimetres of snow hit the city in just a few days, leaving human residents not too happy.

Due to snow, the Oregon Zoo will be closed Thursday, Jan. 12. https://t.co/KO7Gdol1f4 pic.twitter.com/l3R78E6G5Q — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) January 12, 2017

But the zoo's animals were delighted.

On Wednesday, a worker went in to check on the animals and caught an adorable video of polar bears, sea otters and more, playing in the snow.

Watch the adorable video above.

