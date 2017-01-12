Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

'Saved By The Bell' Principal's Catch Phrase Was An Inside Joke

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Mr. Belding from “Saved by the Bell” was everyone’s favourite principal with the most memorable catch phrase: “Hey, hey, hey, hey! What is going on here?

Dennis Haskins played the role of Belding throughout the 12-year series. Interestingly, his signature phrase happened by chance when he was joking around with director Don Barnhart at a table read.

Watch the video above to hear how their inside joke became the show’s most famous phrase.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
90s Film And TV Fashion
of
  • High Waisted Minis

    Teamed with chunky shoes a la Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger in Empire Records (1995).

  • Statement Hats

    Hands up who had a velvet hat after seeing Mayim Bialik wear one in Blossom (1990-1995). Well you might want to see if it's still hiding at the back of a drawer as they are beginning to make a resurgence (we kid you not).

  • Sports Luxe

    The girls from Saved By The Bell (1989-1993) were barely ever seen without at least one item of lycra.

  • Not To Mention Big Hair

  • Hawaiian Shirts

    Everything in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet (1996) looked beautiful - even the Hawaiian shirts, which is no mean feat.

  • Leopard Print

    Patricia Arquette's love of leopard print in True Romance (1993) must have been contagious, as we've been unable to resist it ever since.

  • Customisation

    We always had our serious face on when considering Will Smith's style guidance in The Fresh Prince (1990 -1996), especially when he demonstrated how to customise our school uniform.

  • Label Love

    For many of us our first exciting brush with the world of designer labels came when watching Clueless (1995), and we applauded the bravery of Cher when she protested that the man with the gun simply could't expect her to lie on the floor in her outfit: "You don't understand this is an Alaïa."

  • Crop Tops

    Clarissa Explains It All (1991-1994)... including how to wear a matching crop top and high waisted skirt.

  • Dark Lipstick And Dramatic Eyes

    Add a choker for the full goth grunge effect "crafted" by Fairuza Balk in The Craft (1996).

  • Plaid Shirts

    My So Called Life (1994-1995) has got to be one of the most influential TV shows ever in terms of style - think about it, when was the last time you went out and not one of your friends were wearing plaid?

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations