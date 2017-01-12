'Saved By The Bell' Principal's Catch Phrase Was An Inside Joke

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Belding from “Saved by the Bell” was everyone’s favourite principal with the most memorable catch phrase: “Hey, hey, hey, hey! What is going on here?”

Dennis Haskins played the role of Belding throughout the 12-year series. Interestingly, his signature phrase happened by chance when he was joking around with director Don Barnhart at a table read.

Watch the video above to hear how their inside joke became the show’s most famous phrase.