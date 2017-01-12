Huffpost Canada Living ca
Bad Vaginal Bacteria Linked To Increased HIV Risk

Vaginal health isn't just important for reproductive purposes; it plays an important role in the overall health of a woman — so it's important to pay attention to what's going on down there.

Researchers from the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts have recently discovered a link between women lacking lactobacillus bacteria and an increased risk of contracting HIV.

Their study, published in the journal Immunity, looked at the genital bacteria of 900 healthy women in South Africa aged between 18 and 23 years old. The women who hosted more diverse bacteria known to cause inflammation were four times more likely to contract HIV than those who had a vaginal tract filled with more healthy lactobacillus bacteria.

The women with high-risk bacteria were also found to have more white blood cells and are therefore more easily targeted by HIV. “If you have more of these cells there, and they’re more activated, there’s essentially more fuel for the fire, so that when a spark lands there’s more chance of it catching," said the study's co-author Douglas Kwon.

While the findings can be used as a tool for HIV awareness and prevention, improving vaginal bacteria proves to be a more challenging issue since scientists have yet to determine how to change the bacteria composition in a woman's vagina.

Probiotics have long been associated with maintaining healthy bacteria in the body. Probiotics found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir and tempeh also contain lactobacillus bacteria, which is found in healthy genital tracts and guts.

  • Why Does Vaginal Dryness Occur? Dryness happens when ovaries stop producing estrogen during menopause. Dr. Anne Madigan tells The Huffington Post Canada, “Estrogen maintains normal vaginal tissue and the clear lubricating fluid which makes vaginal intercourse comfortable. The vaginal tissue becomes thinner, and there is less blood flow to the area and less secretion.” While other menopausal symptoms typically resolve after the menopausal period, vaginal dryness often persists and worsens. This comes as unwelcome news to women who are living longer and healthier lives, and have greater expectations of sexuality.

  • Who Gets It? Vaginal dryness is quite common. Thirty per cent of perimenopausal and 50 per cent of post-menopausal women experience symptoms of vaginal dryness. “Women feel responsible, embarrassed and shy, when it’s just a fact of aging,” Dr. Madigan says.

  • You Should Talk To Your Doctor About It Most women don’t talk about vaginal dryness — not even with their doctors, who are generally not well trained or comfortable talking about it either. Dr. Madigan says, “I always ask my patients, ‘how is your sex life?’” She observes, “Women will talk about hot flashes, insomnia and irritability. They often talk about memory loss in a funny manner — but they don’t talk about vaginal dryness.” She notes that if women are not talking about vaginal dryness with health practitioners, “it’s unlikely they are discussing it with their partners.”

  • Use Lube And Don't Be Embarrassed About It Chia Chia Sun, CEO of Damiva, a company that makes all-natural products for menopausal health, says she once tried to give a sample of lubricant to a woman who said, “I can’t take that, he’ll think it’s my fault.” She observes, “It is your issue but it’s not your fault. If you feel it is your fault you can’t even open the door to talk about the issue.”

  • You Need To Talk To Your Partner About It Toronto relationship therapist Susan Valentine says that talking about vaginal dryness is an opportunity to increase connection and intimacy, and something a couple should deal with together. “It is difficult to talk about issues that make us feel vulnerable,” she says, but “part of what ends up disconnecting couples is the withdrawal and other defenses that arise in trying to protect oneself from shame or embarrassment.” Dr. Madigan explains that because it hurts to have sex with a dry vagina, women can become withdrawn. “They are not less interested in their partner, but the partner can feel they are not interested in them.” Valentine says it's important for a woman to share what she is experiencing physically and also emotionally. “When women raise the issue of vaginal dryness, we are essentially expressing vulnerability and requesting reassurance that we will be loved through these changes and challenges, and as we age.” She adds, “Learning to talk about our fears and vulnerabilities with our partners strengthens our connection and overall relationship. It provides our partner with the chance to listen to our concern, validate it, and offer empathy.”

  • Your Vagina Still Works. It’s Just Dry Beyond using moisturizers and lubricants, which Dr. Madigan says is “like moisturizing your face every day,” other options like low dose estrogen cream or tablets that are not hormone replacement therapy (HRT) (which more and more women avoid) can help vaginal walls be less dry.

  • Avoiding Sex Isn't The Solution While women may avoid sex because of pain, abstinence is not the answer. Dr. Madigan says “regular sexual activity or vaginal stimulation with or without your partner increases blood flow in the area. If you don’t have sex for three months it can feel uncomfortable so ironically it can help to have regular sex to cause secretions.” And sexual intimacy is not only good for the vagina, it is also good for the relationship.

