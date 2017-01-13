Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara know a thing or two about life after the White House. The fraternal twins are the daughters of former U.S. President, George W. Bush. Their grandfather, George Sr., also served as commander in chief.

On Thursday, they published an open letter to Malia and Sasha Obama, whose family will soon exit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And it is filled with sage advice.

They start by revealing that they actually greeted the Obama girls when they first arrived at their new home in 2009, after their father was elected. Malia and Sasha were just 10 and seven back then.

"The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to," describes the Bush sisters. "When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."

The 35-year-old twins go on to list the highlights of the Obama girls' experiences over the past eight years and how that is quickly coming to an end.

"Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children—a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to."

Jenna and Barbara recommend they stay in touch with White House staff, which they have done. "We stay in touch with our Secret Service. They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn’t always easy — the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks — but they put their lives on hold for us."

This mention could be a reference to their reputation for not being the easiest kids to watch over.

Jenna and Barbara were 19 when their dad entered office. "Enjoy college," they joked to the Obama sisters. "As most of the world knows, we did."

Watch the video above to learn more about the twins' advice. You can also read their letter in full here.

This isn't the first time the twins have publicly shared their words of wisdom with Malia and Sasha. Back in 2009, they published another letter in the Wall Street Journal.

“Here is our most important piece of advice,” they wrote at the time. “Remember who your dad really is.”

Conversations