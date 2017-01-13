Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

This Is What Men Would Do If They Weren't Scared Of Being Seen As 'Feminine'

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Although we've come a long way to breaking down gender norm barriers, some people still think men shouldn't act "feminine."

But what if there was no such thing as gender roles and men could act as "womanly" as they wanted to? (And just a side note: Being "feminine" or "masculine" can mean whatever you want it to. There are many ways to act "manly" and "womanly" even though society dictates a set of "rules" of how men and women should behave.)

Well, a recent Reddit thread asked that question, and the answers — hundreds of them, in fact — might surprise you (in a good way!).

man wearing face mask

The Reddit user posited the question, "Men of Reddit; what thing would you do if it wasn't so 'feminine' or socially 'unacceptable'?" and dozens of guys answered.

Some men said they wish they could wear makeup or leggings and skirts without being judged, while others longed to do crafts such as quilting, while sadly, others wished they could express their emotions freely if they are feeling sad.

Suffice to say, we think men should be able to act as "feminine" as they want without fear of reprisal or judgement. Because really, it would be better for men and women if they did.

Here are some of our favourite replies:

  1. "If I didn't have a penis I would only wear yoga pants."

  2. "Honestly, I think I'd get into quilting. I live in Pennsylvania and there's some damn impressive quilting happening here. And, to top it off, I think it's awesome that you can make something like a quilt and give it to someone, who'll literally wrap themselves in the gift you've made them. Fuck it. I'm making a quilt, you guys."

  3. "One night, my girlfriend decided to use one of those face mask things. So, I decided why the hell can't I make my skin all nice and soft? Now I'm addicted and do them at least twice a week."

  4. "Laser hair removal on my ass. Actually I finally starting going (am in my 4th session) and omg it is amazing. I so should have just swallowed my pride and done this sooner."

  5. "I had a way with young kids and really enjoyed seeing them make connections for the first time almost every single day. I just hated the first few months of the school year where parents were on high alert with me. I understood why, having been a parent, but it was why I moved up to older kids."

  6. "It's a really simple thing, but girls just f**king smell good. When they come out of the bathroom after showering and freshening up, it smells like someone knocked over a jar full of polka dots or something. They're all flowery and fruity and sweet. I wish I could smell like a flowerbed all the time without getting judged."

  7. "Drape myself in velvet."

  8. "Cry... it's hard to keep things bottled up all the time."

  9. "Skirts. We need the ball room."

  10. "In high school I wouldn't sit in a chair with one leg crossed over the other because I would get comments. 'Doesn't that hurt?' 'That looks gay' etc... Now I sit like that all the time. It's comfortable and I've seen many older men whom I respect sit that way. It makes me feel a touch distinguished for some reason."

  11. "Say that cute things are cute."

  12. "Be the little spoon - sometimes I want to be the cuddlee instead of the cuddler."

  13. "Wear makeup for the dark circles under my eyes."

  14. "Compliment a girls [sic] sense of clothing And or wear it myself. They have so many choices. It's not fair."

  15. "I love gems and jewelry. I'd wear more jewelry if it was socially acceptable. I mean a ruby studded gold bracelet or some shit. Hell, it would be neat to get a piercing and put a gemstone in it."

  16. "Order fruity drinks without being judged."

(h/t The Sydney Morning Herald)

Also on HuffPost:

Close
9 Ways Parents Can Combat Gender Stereotypes
of
  • Take gender out of your language

    Try to focus less on gender differences in general, Brown said. One way is to remove gendered speech from your language as much as you can. Constantly referring to people by their sex or gender labels it to children as something that matters very much, she said, and therefore tells them that it's an important part of who they are -- perhaps more important than factors like their personality or strengths. “I try to just make it not something that really comes up much,” she advised.

  • Focus on your individual child

    “There's a lot of individual differences among children that don't follow gender lines,” Brown said. It's far more productive to focus on the things about our children that have nothing to do with sex or gender: their likes and dislikes, strengths and weaknesses, and personality traits. “The reality is that gender is pretty irrelevant for predicting what kids are like,” she said. Moving away from a focus on what boys are like and what girls are like allows us to instead discover what is actually unique about our child.

  • Know the research

    “It's important to know the facts,” Brown said. “[Parents] should know that there's no differences whether they have boys or girls in terms of academic differences, personality, etc.” In fact, when studying infants and young children, the research shows very few inherent differences based on sex, she said. Boys tend to have a bit less inhibitory control at birth and girls tend to talk earlier, though this does even out as male and female children age. In general, Brown said, research tends to match what we know about development in general -- as in, differences that show up between boys and girls as they get older are related to how we treat male and female children differently, not due to any inherent differences between the sexes.

  • Learn about the harms for girls

    While studies show only slight differences based on sex, they do illustrate that a strong focus on gender norms can be harmful, Brown said. For girls, the negative effects can include poor body image due to the universal value placed on appearance, specifically, a very narrow definition of acceptable appearance for females. For example, Brown said, “By the time they're 12 years old more than 70 percent of girls aren't happy with how they look.” In addition, we've seen that girls stay away from careers in science and math (STEM careers) because they perceive themselves as weaker in those subjects, even when research shows that their actual abilities are the same as for boys.

  • And the harms for boys

    But gender stereotypes can hurt boys too. “One of the most disturbing outcomes of stereotypes for boys is that we really tell boys that you shouldn't cry, and parents worry if they're son is very sensitive,” Brown said. Parents can focus too much on trying to avoid introversion and push assertiveness on boys who just don't fit that personality type. But studies don't show any differences between boys and girls tending towards being natural introverts, she said. At the same time as we could be preventing boys from expressing their feelings, we give them aggressive outlets like violent toys. “We shouldn't be surprised that boys grow up and don't know how to handle sadness and feelings well and show a lot more aggression,” she said.

  • Start paying attention young

    Many new parents are surprised by how quickly the focus on gender begins. For example, have you ever tried to find a shirt with a cat on it for a boy? Somewhere along the line it was decided that pink is for girls and blue is for boys, and cats are for girls and dogs are for boys, and clothing and toys for even the youngest children often falls strictly on these arbitrary divisions. This can extend to our behaviour towards boy and girl children as well. Brown mentioned research that shows that people tend to read and speak more to female babies, using more complicated vocabulary, and other studies show that the number and quality of words young children hear can affect their educational success later.

  • Think traits, not sex

    Toys are not just fun for kids; they're also a learning tool. When selecting playthings for your child, break away from thinking in terms of gender or a particular section of the toy store. Instead, choose toys that foster traits you want to encourage in your children, or help them learn particular skills you value. Do you want your child to be nurturing and empathetic? Then provide baby dolls, for boys and girls. Lego and blocks help all children develop spatial skills, and ball play improves hand-eye coordination whether your child is male or female. “We want to make sure we teach the traits that are important,” Brown said, “not the toys that fit ‘their’ half of the toy store.”

  • Get family on board

    Are you working on busting gender stereotypes in your own home only to feel undermined when grandma or grandpa says that dolls are only for little girls, or that all boys like to play rough? It can be tricky to get family members on board, but it's worth trying. This will ensure your children are hearing messages that matter to you and to make your family values clear. Brown said that a discussion can often avoid problems. Even if your parents or in-laws don't agree with your decision to keep your children from playing with guns or fashion dolls, they may still respect it. Barring that, she suggested, there's always the donation bin at your local thrift store. “I think it's alright to say ‘These are my kids, and I can decide what they have and how they dress,’” she said.

  • Correct the stereotypes

    “Kids about three years old start to believe gender stereotypes,” Brown said. That's why it's important to consistently correct stereotypes about gender and sex when your child hears them or uses them, even if they seem harmless or silly. But it doesn't need to be a lecture or something that requires a deep discussion each time. For example, you can say things like, “Boys and girls both like to play with trucks. Your friend Jenny likes trucks a lot, doesn't she?” The key factor is making those corrections every time you hear a stereotype, Brown said, providing your children with the language they need to do it on their own when they're older and coming across stereotypes in the media or outside their homes.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations