ADVERTISEMENT

Straight up: it's never ideal when you turn up to a party, event or work wearing the same thing as someone else.

(Or maybe you do think it's ideal, and in that case, we propose you take a selfie and caption it #twinning on Instagram.)

But those of us who have been hit with a case of the "omg she stole my look!" know the best way to deal with it is to have a good laugh and move along.

However, who wasn't able to follow Taylor Swift's advice and just "Shake It Off?" One TV anchor on Nine News Now.

In a video obtained by media site Mumbrella, Australian news presenters Amber Sherlock and Julie Snook, along with psychologist Sandy Rea, all appeared on camera wearing white.

Unfortunately, Sherlock did not take the matching outfits well, and spiraled into a passive-aggressive exchange with Snook, who she said needed to change ASAP.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on, because we're all in white. I asked her before we came on. Julie, you need to put a jacket on," Sherlock said to Snook, who looked utterly perplexed.

"There can't be three of us [wearing white] and I made this clear two and a half hours ago... I wasn't saying it for no reason, the wardrobe girls are going to be furious," Sherlock continued.

Cue the Twitter reactions:

At first, Snook was confused and said she was wearing blue. But Sherlock said "it doesn't look like that."

The video feed then went blank for a few seconds, and Snook came back onscreen wearing a black jacket over her blouse (which totally worked).

Despite the riff, who could blame these woman for all wearing white? It's summer in Australia, for goodness sake. It's hot. And white is the best colour to keep cool in the heat because it reflects wavelengths of energy coming in.

After the live white wardrobe meltdown, Sherlock released a statement saying, "Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times. It’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."

And believe it or not, Amber and Julie are actually friends in real life despite the "issue."

"Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her," Julie said. "News is a fast-moving environment and sometimes these things happen."

All we know is Sandy Rea is all of us watching this awkward video — uncomfortable.

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!