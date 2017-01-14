Huffpost Canada Living ca
How To Be More Productive In 5 Hacks Or Less

With so many distractions at work, it's tough to stay productive all day long. If you feel yourself fading fast, know there are a few tips and tricks to get back on track.

The easiest productivity boosts don't even require leaving you desk. Some simple decor changes can help you boost creativity or heighten focus. And if email is the number one culprit for dwindling productivity, don't fret. There are ways to keep those distractions at bay in the video above.

This way you can check off those boxes on your to-do list and check out of the office sooner. How do you stay focused at work? Let us know in the comments below!

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

  • Prioritize

    Take 15 minutes to pinpoint your most critical and time-sensitive tasks in the morning. Creating a prioritized to-do list will help you start the day on the right track — and can serve as a road map to keep you focused and productive throughout the day.

  • Avoid Distractions

    Much like your email inbox, the Internet is full of potential diversions like cute cat videos and memes. Unless it's part of your job, you shouldn't spend more than a few minutes of your morning routine scanning news headlines or checking social media.

  • Do One Thing At A Time

    Every professional needs to multitask to some degree. But continuously tackling several tasks simultaneously is mentally taxing and can lead to making errors with your work. If you're working on a project, give it your full attention.

  • Say No To Procrastination

    A lot of people put off working on assignments. One effective way to overcome procrastination is to break a project into smaller, more manageable tasks or work on them with another person.

  • Tap Out Of Tech

    If you can’t resist responding to new messages, eliminate the temptation. Close your inbox tab before lunch and use this time to work on your assignments or tasks. If you're expecting an email, change your inbox setting to have alerts pop up for specific messages. And again, turn off notifications on your phone.

  • Eat Well

    Your daily run to Tim Hortons can be good, but eating a well-balanced breakfast is better. Instead of relying on coffee to keep you up and energized, eat fruit, proteins (like eggs) or whole grains to start your day.

  • Stay Hydrated

    If you're feeling sluggish every morning, start drinking water at your desk. Buy yourself a 1-litre water bottle and challenge yourself to finish it each day.

  • Focus On Tuesday

    If you can, try to postpone any big projects or important meetings until Tuesday — it is often the most productive day of the week. Chances are most of us will still be in weekend mode come Monday morning, resulting in less productivity.

  • Get Moving

    If your mornings mean heavy eyelids and yawning, get out of your chair. Try standing, stretching or take a small walk around the office to get your blood pumping and body moving.

