Cheque Mailed To 'Vagina, SK' Miraculously Delivered To Regina

Someone at Canada Post deserves a medal.

A paycheque addressed to Leah Taylor in "Vagina, SK" with an Alberta postal code and "crescent" spelled incorrectly was delivered nonetheless.

Leah Taylor of Regina has the whole city cracking up at this paycheque she received at work. (Photo: Leah Taylor)

"It was quite a surprise," Taylor told The Huffington Post Canada. Her cheque was delivered to the Regina restaurant where she just began a new job.

A third party payroll service outside the city addressed her cheque, Taylor told CBC News.

"My family back home in Vancouver, they find it quite amusing," she said.

