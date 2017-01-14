Huffpost Canada Living ca
Workplace Stress Be Gone! How To Deal With Pressure In Healthy Ways

It's 10 a.m.. You've barely got through your breakfast before it's gone cold, there's a dozen emails you need to reply to within the next hour and you've got a to-do list from here 'til the end of time — it's going to be a seriously stressful work day.

But while you may feel like you're up to your neck with impending tasks, there's still ways to positively combat your work woes.

Avoiding caffeine and sugar, drinking tea and eating B vitamin-rich foods are all great ways to fight stress and keep your nerves calm until you've survived the day.

Watch the video above to find out more tips.

What are some ways you get through a stressful work day? Let us know in the comments below.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

7 Tips for Managing Work Stress When You Get Home
  • Leave Some Stressful Issues At Work

    You can't rehash every annoyance or major problem with your partner every day or all you will do is sound like you're constantly complaining. Be selective about which story you want to share and which experiences you will keep to yourself.

  • Start The Evening With Quiet Time

    Everyone should have a chance to get in the door and unwind from their own stress at work before being hit with a laundry list of their partner's issues. So don't walk in the door complaining. Come in, change clothes, decompress and use that time to calm down and consider what things should be shared and which ones should not.

  • Limit Stress Talk

    Limit the amount of time you discuss what's stressing you. You have so little time to spend with your partner after work so don't spend it all complaining about problems. Sometimes we have rolling conversations about stressful things throughout the night. You bring it up as soon as you get home, then again during dinner, then after dinner, and then again in bed. Have the conversation once and avoid revisiting it unless absolutely necessary.

  • Balance The Negative With Positive

    Spend as much time talking about non-stressful things or being affectionate as you spend stressing out. You want to leave your partner with a positive feeling about you, instead of with a knot in their stomach.

  • Listen As Much As You Talk

    If you want your partner to listen to you when you're sharing your concerns, then be sure to listen to your partner when they're sharing theirs. Things will go better if you make eye contact and nod or comment to show agreement or react to what they're sharing. Listening while staring at the TV or reading your mobile device will make your partner feel ignored.

  • Share With A Friend

    Our significant others tend to be our best friends, and so we want to tell them everything that we go through both personally and professionally. Sometimes we don't realize when that is becoming overwhelming or just too much info in too little time. If you have a good friend, sometimes you can decide to share with that person and not bring your every concern home to your partner.

  • Disconnect Electronically

    So many of us are glued to our phones and computers but at some point we need to disconnect for the night and relax, especially when you need time for yourself and to spend time with your spouse and kids. You can't keep taking calls and reading emails through dinner, in the bathroom, in the bed and in the middle of a bedtime story. Choose a cutoff time to put your phone to bed and/or limit the amount of time you spend on the phone/computer so that you have time to take care of home. I know everyone needs to do what it takes to keep their jobs, but at the same time you won't be successful at work if you're falling apart from stress and your home life is crumbling around you. When you get home from work, try to manage your time and communications about work in a balanced way so that you can use your time at home to relax and recharge, not just rehash the day and keep the stress going.

