It's 10 a.m.. You've barely got through your breakfast before it's gone cold, there's a dozen emails you need to reply to within the next hour and you've got a to-do list from here 'til the end of time — it's going to be a seriously stressful work day.

But while you may feel like you're up to your neck with impending tasks, there's still ways to positively combat your work woes.

Avoiding caffeine and sugar, drinking tea and eating B vitamin-rich foods are all great ways to fight stress and keep your nerves calm until you've survived the day.

Watch the video above to find out more tips.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.